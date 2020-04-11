Prince Philip title: Why is Prince Philip not called King?

WHEN the Queen married Philip Mountbatten in 1947, he became the Duke of Edinburgh. But why does he not hold the title of king?

The Duke of Edinburgh was officially granted a new title in 1957, when he became His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. To date, Prince Philip is the longest-serving royal consort and up until his retirement from duty in 2017, aged 96, he had completed 22,219 solo events and public meetings since 1952.

Why is Prince Philip not a king? The reason Prince Philip is not a king is because of parliamentary succession law, which only factors in gender when designating titles. On February 22, 1957, the Palace issued a statement which read: “The Queen has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm bearing date 22nd February, 1957, to give and grant unto His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, K.G., K.T., G.B.E., the style and titular dignity of a Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Whitehall. “The Queen has been pleased to declare her will and pleasure that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh shall henceforth be known as His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” When he married the Queen, the Prince was given three additional titles, which are Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich. Queen to receive giant 4lb ‘surprise filled’ egg as very special Easter gift

Wives of British kings tend to adopt the female form of their husband’s name, and become known as queen consorts – which is why the Queen Mother became queen consort when George VI became king. Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is likely to become queen consort if William were to accede to the throne. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, could also become queen consort, although Clarence House announced “it is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales acceded to The Throne.” The opposite does not apply, however. Husbands of ruling queens are given the title of prince consort as opposed to king.

According to Town and Country, the reason for this is because the title of queen can either be used to describe the ruling monarch, or in the more ceremonial meaning, the wife of a monarch. The title of king, however, can only ever be used to describe an acting monarch and does not hold a ceremonial meaning. Prince Philip was born a prince as a member of both the Greek and Danish royal families but renounced his claim to the throne to marry Queen Elizabeth. His parents are Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, and Princess Alice of Battenberg. His family left their native Greece after political turmoil broke out in the country. He adopted the family’s surname, Mountbatten, when he became a naturalised British subject. Anti-monarchy group savaged after blasting ‘irrelevant’ royals ahead of Queen’s speech Queen’s coronavirus plea to Britain: ‘Let future generations know we’re as strong as ANY’ Coronavirus: Queen’s speech in hour of need is a boost for the nation ‘Unite in hope’

When did the Queen and Prince Philip get married? Princess Elizabeth, as she was known at the time, married Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, as he was then known, on November 20, 1947. The couple reached their platinum wedding anniversary in 2017 which marked 70 years since they tied the knot. Prince Philip and Elizabeth met thirteen years earlier, at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George, Duke of Kent, in 1934. After a third meeting in July 1939, the Queen who was just 13-years-old at the time is said to have fallen in love with her future husband, and they began exchanging letters.

They became secretly engaged in 1946 and Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, ordered that any formal engagement was delayed until after she turned 21 in April 1947. Their engagement was officially announced in July of the same year. The couple have four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke of York, and Edward, Earl of Wessex. They have eight grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Philips, Zara Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. The Queen and Prince Philip also have eight great-grandchildren, Isla Phillips, Savannah Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lena and Mia Tindall, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Why is Prince Philip not a king?

When did the Queen and Prince Philip get married?