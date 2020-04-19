Prince William fright: Duke left Eugenie and Beatrice terrified with shock reaction

PRINCE WILLIAM left his younger cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie terrified with his shocking behaviour, a former royal chef has revealed.

Prince William took his cousins and nanny by surprise when he was just a child, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed. Mr McGrady, who has worked for both the Queen and late Princess Diana, revealed the shocking reaction young Prince William had after the chef gave him a Hickory Dickory Dock nursery rhyme-themed chocolate egg.

The chef told OK! magazine: “It had a clock on the top striking one and a sugared mouse peeking out of a mouse hole. “We sent it up to the nursery on the silver tray, but 15 minutes later the Footman brought it back. “He said, ‘Nanny asked me to return this.

“‘Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse’s head off, frightening Beatrice and Eugenie.'” The chef recalled how he hastily replaced the decapitated chocolate mouse and send it back to the nursery. He added: “We had to quickly make another mouse, pop it in the hole and send it back to the nursery.

“I think Nanny put the egg out of William’s reach to make sure it didn’t happen again.” Prince William, who is respectively six and four years older than Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, has often been seen spending time with his cousins. The Duke of Cambridge is even believed to have played the role of matchmaker for Princess Beatrice.

William introduced the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Dave Clark, Beatrice’s ex-boyfriend of 10 years. The Duke and Mr Clark attended together St Andrews University, and William is believed to have introduced the pair during the birthday party of Pierce Brosnan’s son Sean in 2006. Like his brother Prince Harry, he has enjoyed spending time not just with the young Yorks but also with Zara and Peter Phillips.