Prince William news: The subtle sign William is ready to be king

PRINCE WILLIAM has been a powerful presence amid the coronavirus crisis. Here’s how the future king has shown he is ready for his role at the head of the Royal Family.

Prince William, 37, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, have come to the fore amid the coronavirus pandemic. The future King and Queen Consort have shown they are calm in a crisis and have given regular morale-boosting updates on social media.

On April 16, Prince William ramped up his role with one very important royal engagement. The Duke of Cambridge followed in his father Prince Charles’ footsteps and became the second royal to open one of the UK’s new coronavirus hospitals. He conducted the opening of Birmingham’s Nightingale hospital via video link. Speaking to NHS staff and workers gathered at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) which is home to the new hospital, Prince William delivered a heartfelt message.

The Duke said: “Let me start by reiterating all that has been said so far and paying tribute to the incredible work that NHS staff across the country have been doing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. “Their selfless commitment has touched the hearts of the entire nation.” He added: “The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS. “The NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham is a wonderful example of Britain pulling together.”

He thanked everyone who had helped set up the hospital and said he was “hugely proud” of what they have achieved. He added that the site will provide “invaluable resources for hospitals from miles and miles around”. Prince William’s powerful speech was the latest in a string of impressive messages he has sent out during this time of national crisis. Ahead of the hospital opening he also spoke to NHS staff who helped build the new facility.

He told them: “It’s a herculean effort, and you should be very proud of what you’ve achieved.” Heir apparent Prince Charles, 71, is now back to royal duties having recovered from coronavirus. However, in his absence and with the Queen, 93, self-isolating at Windsor, Prince William showed himself as a worthy future king. His powerful use of rhetoric and human approach to royal duty suggests he is well-prepared for the role which awaits him.