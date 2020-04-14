Prince William told off by pupil during Duke and Kate’s first royal video engagement

PRINCE WILLIAM was told off by a young, determined girl during his video chat with teachers and pupils.

Prince William was put in his place by a young pupil during a recent video call. The Duke of Cambridge carried out yesterday a virtual visit to Casterton Primary Academy in East Lancashire, one of the schools supported by Place2Be.

This organisation is one of the patronages supported by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and provides mental health counselling support and training to schools to improve the emotional wellbeing of pupils, families, teachers and staff. During their joint call, Kate and William spoke to children of frontline workers and their teachers. While virtually meeting two young sisters and their teachers, Kate and William took a look at their artworks.

One was holding a paper bouquet, which the Duke thought was simply “brilliant”. Her sister, on the other hand, crafted an Easter bag – and was outraged when father-of-three Prince William didn’t immediately understand what he was looking at. Speaking to the girl, the Duke said: “Is that a little handbag?”

The pupil replied “no!” and, amid laughter, explained: “It’s an Easter bag.” Prince William said: “Oh, it’s an Easter bag, sorry!” Kate and Prince William’s engagement, part of which was shared on social media by Kensington Palace, was particularly poignant as it showed the importance of teachers during the pandemic. The UK Government shut down schools on March 20, in a bid to quash the spread of coronavirus.

However, children of key workers such as NHS staff, public service workers and those involved in the production, distribution, sale and delivery of food, can still attend classes. Most of the pupils that Kate and William spoke to yesterday were children of key staff working round the clock at the nearby Burnley General Hospital. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge highlighted the courage of teachers during the crisis and thanked them for what they are doing. Kate said: “Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time.

“It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children. “They’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you.” Prince William chimed in, saying: “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. “Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers – they’re doing a great job.” Kensington Palace later shared a video were the children who spoke with the Cambridges could show off all their artworks – many dedicated to their parents.