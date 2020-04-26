Prince William upstages Prince Charles as Duke is praised for ‘better’ royal engagement

PRINCE WILLIAM’s recent opening of the new Nightingale hospital has drawn comparison to Prince Charles as royal commentators dubbed the Duke of Cambridge’s performance much “better” than his father’s.

Prince William’s opening of the UK’s second Nightingale hospital in Birmingham has garnered praise from royal commentators. The Duke of Cambridge’s appearance and speech was directly compared to his father, Prince Charles, who opened the first of the special coronavirus hospitals in London. ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson discussed why the younger royal’s virutal engagement turned out “better” than the Prince of Wales’.

Ms Robinson told listeners: “He spoke ahead of the opening to some of the staff that had been involved in the build of this hospital. “He thanked them all for their ‘Herculean effort’ that it’s taken to to turn this site into a hospital so quickly, whether that’s military staff, medical staff, logistical staff. “He was really recognising the work that they’ve done. “Then there was the official opening where he was beamed in on a big screen and again thanked everyone involved in the NHS and in the build for all the work that they’d done to create this hospital.”

Mr Ship pointed out: “I noticed how everyone was spaced out. You had nurses and some of the military personnel who had built the hospital. “They’d all been spaced out and they were watching Prince William on this giant screen. “Actually I thought it was slightly better than the London one because Prince Charles was outside on quite a small screen.” Ms Robinson agreed: “I think the Prince Charles one, because it was outside, the reflection on the screen made it quite hard see him, but William you could see really clearly.”

In his speech, Prince William said: “I’m delighted to be with you all today in digital spirit that is. Let me start by reiterating all that has been said so far and pay tribute to the incredible work that NHS staff across the country have been doing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. “Their selfless commitment has touched the hearts of the entire nation. The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge. “The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS. The NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham is a wonderful example of Britain pulling together.”

The Duke continued: “Having spoken to some of the people who helped build this, hospitals are about the people and not the bricks. NHS staff, Armed Forces or local governments and the private sector have collectively stepped out to turn this exhibition centre into a hospital. “You all deserve our huge thanks and you should all be hugely proud at what you achieved is such a short space of time. “I know that the Nightingale Birmingham will provide invaluable resources for hospitals from miles and miles around. “This will reassure people across the Midlands that if their local hospitals reach capacity, there will be extra beds available for their loved ones here. I find that very comforting and I know many other people will too. “I want to thank you all so much for what you are doing to ensure we give the best possible care to those affected at this most challenging of times. Finally I’m delighted to declare the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham officially open.”