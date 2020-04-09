Prince William’s shocking confession to Princess Diana — ‘I don’t want to be king!’

PRINCE WILLIAM has been the second-in-line to the throne since his birth – but an unearthed documentary has revealed William actually confessed to his late mother Princess Diana that he did not want to be king in his youth.

William is the second most popular royal according to the latest YouGov statistics. Some royal fans even want the 37-year-old to take to the throne before his father, Prince Charles, because he is seen as less controversial. However, despite preparing for the role his entire life, William made a shocking confession to Diana when he was just a boy about becoming king.

During the 2019 mini-series from Channel 5, ‘Paxman on the Queen’s Children’, the broadcaster Jeremy Paxman revealed how he had discussed William with Diana during a private lunch. He said: “We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job, I’ll have it’.” However, over time, Harry appears to have become less keen on the idea of becoming the reigning monarch. According to Diana’s former protection officer, Ken Wharfe, Harry once told William: “I can do anything because I won’t be king.”

Speaking to Robert Jobson’s Royal Podcast in 2018, Mr Wharfe claimed Harry said: “You will be, therefore I can do what I want.” William was also accused of being a reluctant royal only a few years ago by the public, after it was revealed he, Kate and Harry had attended fewer royal engagements combined compared to the Queen. In an interview with the BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell in 2016, William admitted: “I don’t lie awake at night waiting to be king. Yet, he said when the time came, he would “be the first” to accept greater royal responsibilities. In recent months, it appears that William has been true to his word.

As the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip on the globe, William and his wife Kate Middleton have taken centre stage. With Prince Charles only just out of self-isolation after testing positive for the virus and the Queen being in one of the most high-risk categories for infection, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been keen to show their support for the nation and frontline workers. The two have had even more of a spotlight on them recently, following Megxit. While William has come to embrace his public duties, Harry is now seen as the more ‘reluctant royal’, having renounced working royal life altogether.

Even back in 2018, Harry indicated that life as a monarch was not what he aspired to. Talking to Newsweek, he said: “We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. “We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people.