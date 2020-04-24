Princess Anne issues ‘words of wisdom’ to Harry and Meghan in stunning royal warning

21 SHARES Share Tweet

PRINCESS ANNE has handed down some important advice for nephew Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as she warned the younger royals not to “reinvent the wheel” and get “back to basics”.

Princess Anne has stunned royal fans with a revealing Vanity Fair interview in which she opened up about her life as a royal. The Princess Royal made sure to share some “words of wisdom” for the younger members of the Royal Family. ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson discussed the possible hidden meanings in relation to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on their Royal Rota podcast.

Ms Robinson told listeners: “Princess Anne was kind of handing down some words of wisdom to the younger royals. “She said nowadays they’re much more looking for ‘oh let’s try and do it a new way’. “She’s already at a stage of, in her words, ‘please do not reinvent that particular wheel, we’ve already done that, some of these things don’t work, you may need to go back to basics’.” Mr Ship said: “Now we have absolutely no idea if she was referring to Harry and Meghan there and the fact that they wanted to kind of reinvent the wheel, found out that royal life didn’t work for them in the UK and moved to Canada then America.”

He continued: “But you can kind of match her words to the situation that we’ve all just experienced earlier on in the year with Harry and Meghan’s departure.” Ms Robinson added: “Before she made that point about reinventing the wheel, she’s talking about service and how it’s not about just getting a tick in the box and that it’s about serving. “She said she gets that sense of and wanting to serve from both her parents and what they saw their role being. “At no point does she talk about any other members of the family or say that they did this or they didn’t do this, but she does talk about service and what that means and kind of using her parents as role models.”

Both royal commentators also pointed to the humorous nature of Princess Anne’s self-deprecation. Mr Ship told listeners: “She also refers it to herself as a dinosaur when she was talking about why young people need to go on screens when there’s so much to see outside.” Ms Robinson added: “I loved it when she said that she describes herself as ‘the boring fuddy-duddy at the back saying ‘don’t forget the basics’.”

Princess Anne will celebrate her 70th birthday this year, putting her in the high-risk category for those affected by coronavirus. She is currently isolating at her Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire with the family of her daughter, Zara Phillips. The Queen and Prince Philip left London to distance themselves in Windsor Castle. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are staying in their Birkhall residence on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. The royal couple were initially forced to isolate from each other when the Prince of Wales tested positive for coronavirus, but have now been reunited.