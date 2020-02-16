Princess Beatrice asks wedding guests to ‘learn’ about charities 

Princess Beatrice and her Italian property developer fiancé have revealed their wedding gift list.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 31, and husband-to-be Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, have asked guests not to buy them presents, but to instead ‘learn more about’ the work of the charities close to their hearts.

The two organisations are Big Change, which supports charitable projects throughout the UK to improve the lives of young people, and Cricket Brings Hope, which use the game for positive social change in Rwanda.

Beatrice and Edoardo will tie the knot on 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, following a five-month engagement.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York co-founded The Big Change alongside six friends in 2010.

The organisation has recently announced it is set to launch several new projects that will focus on the well-being of those in education.

Big Change CEO Essie North posted a statement to the website and penned: ‘We’re honoured that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have asked their wedding guests to learn more about and support Big Change.’

‘As a founder and Trustee of the charity Beatrice holds an ambitious vision to change how we support all young people to thrive, with the humility to learn from and the pioneers who are leading this change on the ground.’

‘We hope that the increased awareness she has brought to Big Change will help us support more brilliant projects making a real difference to young people from all walks of life, but especially those who are the most vulnerable.’

Meanwhile, Cricket Builds Hope, of which Mozzi is a co-founder, ‘uses cricket, and the spirit of the game, as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda.’

The Duke of York, who stepped back from royal duties last year amid ongoing scandal surrounding his friendship with deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will give his daughter away.

The service will be followed by a private reception, hosted by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

It will be the first reception to be held at the palace since the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011.

All three subsequent royal weddings have been in Windsor. Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie tied the knot in 2018 at St George’s Chapel, with a reception at the castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had exchanged vows there earlier that year.