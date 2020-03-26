Princess Beatrice wedding heartbreak: Tragic reason the Queen may NOT be at royal wedding

PRINCESS BEATRICE’S wedding is due to take place at the end of May, where she will have invited her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. However, the Queen may not show up to see her eldest granddaughter tie the knot.

Princess Beatrice, 31, is due to marry property develop Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 this year. The couple are believed to have begun dating in 2018, but did not appear in public together before March 2019.

They announced their engagement in September last year and in February, Buckingham Palace confirmed the nuptials would take place in London, more specifically The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.” The chapel, which has been used for royal weddings and christenings over the past few centuries, is intimate and can only seat up to 150 guests.

But despite a small guest list, Beatrice is expected to invite her 93-year-old grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. However, the Queen could not show up to her eldest granddaughter’s wedding due to a tragic reason. Currently, Britain is attempting to navigate a public health crisis as coronavirus cases continue to increase. So far, close to 800 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, although experts have warned the actual number is probably much higher.

In the Government’s worse-case scenario, up to 100,000 people in the country could die from the respiratory disease, otherwise known as COVID-19. Coronavirus can infect anyone, but older adults — ages 60 and up — who are more likely to get seriously sick from it. The Queen and her husband Prince Philip are both in their nineties and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged people in that age group to be cautious. A report published in the medical journal JAMA that examined more than 72,000 Chinese coronavirus patients found that the overall fatality rate was 2.3 percent.

But in adults over 80, the fatality rate rose to 15 percent. This could mean the Queen opts to stay away from huge gatherings as the virus, which has killed more than 5,000 people globally, continues to worsen. Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said this week he expects the UK would reach the peak of its coronavirus outbreak in about 10 to 14 weeks. Beatrice’s wedding takes place in approximately 11 weeks, on May 29, when the virus could hit the UK hardest.

The Queen has already taken action to protect herself from catching coronavirus. Next week, the Queen was due to visit three places in Macclesfield and Cheshire. She had also been due to visit Camden, however, details of the visit were yet to be released. On her agenda, the Queen was planning to visit the Bentley Motors Factory in Crewe, and the Jodrell Bank Observatory and Square Kilometre Array Global Headquarters in Macclesfield on March 19.