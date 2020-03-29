Princess Beatrice wedding: The HUGE hint royal wedding POSTPONED until 2021

PRINCESS BEATRICE may have to postpone her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid the coronavirus outbreak. This is the huge hint Bea could have to put off her big day until 2021.

Princess Beatrice, 31, has been engaged to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since September and last months plans for their royal wedding were finally released. In February Buckingham Palace confirmed the wedding would be held at the 150 capacity Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace on May 29 and that the Queen would host the reception in the gardens at Buckingham Palace.

The statement read: “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. “The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. “Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.”

While the palace has not confirmed any changes to Bea’s big day amid the current coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, it has confirmed changes to the Queen’s calendar. Queen Elizabeth II will be 94 on April 21 and is considered vulnerable to the COVID 19 virus. A Buckingham Palace statement released on Tuesday outlined the precautions being taken to protect the Queen in the coming weeks and months, including cancellations to some planned events and pushing forward her Easter break relocation to Windsor Castle. The statement read: “As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary. “Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. “These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. “Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.”

The statement went on: “Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. “It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period. “In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed. “The annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead.”

The statement continued: “Three Garden Parties hosted by The Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place. “Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. “Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates. “Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with Government.”