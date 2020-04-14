Princess Beatrice wedding: The one MAJOR change Bea has made to royal wedding

PRINCESS BEATRICE was due to get married on May 29 this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the 31-year-old’s original plans were quashed. Here’s the major change the Queen’s granddaughter has made to her royal wedding.

Princess Beatrice, 31, was due to marry property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James’s Palace in London on May 29. However, her plans suddenly had to be cancelled because of the current health crisis in the UK. The coronavirus outbreak has killed thousands and infected more than 84,000 in Britain alone, including her uncle Prince Charles, who has since fully recovered from the disease.

Beatrice and Edoardo have reportedly moved their royal wedding to 2021 instead. This has led to the original wedding plans being changed, and Bea is, according to sources, planning on making one major change. A source shared she now wants to have a big wedding next year. The couple was first planning on a small wedding at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, which only seats up to 150 people.

The Queen had also said yes to hosting a private reception in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. A source said: “As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to. “Eugenie’s wedding was televised and watched by three million viewers in the UK alone. “Beatrice and Eugenie’s profiles and workload will increase after the departure of Harry and Meghan.

“Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never shirk her civic duties. “She wants the public to see her as an individual, and not to be judged for the mistakes of her father. “By next year, it would be wonderful if she could hold her head up high as she walks down the aisle in front of hundreds of people.” This is not the first time the 31-year-old has had to make changes to her wedding.

Bea and Edo first had to downsize their engagement party due to Prince Andrew’s scandalous BBC Newsnight interview about his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in November. They then had to put off announcing their wedding date because Beatrice’s cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle dropped the bombshell announcement they were stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family. Princess Beatrice’s engagement to Edoardo was announced on September 26, 2019 on her sister Princess Eugenie’s Instagram. Posting photos taken by the bride-to-be’s sister, Eugenie wrote: “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo.