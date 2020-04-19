Princess Beatrice’s plans to ‘cheer up the nation’ rejected by Express.co.uk readers

The elder daughter of Prince Andrew was set to get married in a “low-key” ceremony next month. However, she was forced to cancel her nuptials due to the coronavirus social distancing measures. She is now thought to be planning an “extravagant” royal wedding for 2021 instead.

The Princess is said to hope the affair might may “lift the nation’s spirits” after the coronavirus pandemic.

However, 83 percent of Express.co.uk readers surveyed in an online poll have urged the royal not to ramp up the celebration.

A total of just 16 percent of readers thought a bigger ceremony would give the nation a well-earned boost.

A total of 3,414 readers of this website were polled on Tuesday April 14 on Beatrice’s plans.

The Daily Mail claims Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are considering a “much larger affair” in 2021 after their plans for next month had to be abandoned.