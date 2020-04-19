Princess Beatrice’s wedding ‘officially cancelled’ over coronavirus lockdown

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter, 31, was due to marry 37-year-old financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, but the invitations were never sent out

Princess Beatrice’s wedding has officially been cancelled over the coronavirus lockdown, a source close to the royal couple has said.

The bride-to-be, 31, was due to marry Italian financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this May with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was set to tie the knot with her 37-year-old boyfriend on May 29 at St James’s Palace in central London.

That would have been followed with a reception at her grandmother the Queen’s gardens at Buckingham Palace.

They had already postponed the wedding twice due to the scandals surrounding Prince Andrew and his former friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Now a source has told People.com “the invitations were never actually sent out” because of coronavirus fears.

A spokesperson for the couple is reported to have said: “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time.

“There will come a time to rearrange but that’s not yet.”

It was previously announced the couple’s wedding reception was no longer taking place and the couple were discussing the option to marry in a private ceremony with friends and family instead.

Mozzi’s family hails from Italy which has also been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The couple have already postponed their wedding twice due to scandals involving Andrew.

They began dating in Autumn 2018, and when they finally marry, Beatrice is set to inherit the Italian title of Nobile Donna or Contessa from Mozzi’s father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

The pair announced their engagement on September 26 last year, with photos showcasing Beatrice’s stunning new diamond ring, which Edoardo designed in collaboration with British jewellery designer Shaun Leane.

Edoardo – known as Edo to his friends – was engaged to the successful architect Dara Huang just before he met Beatrice.

He has a young son, Christopher “Woolfie” Woolf, with his previous partner, a successful architect and businesswoman.

But the property tycoon left the mother of his former fiancée “broken to pieces” when their relationship ended.

Dara hadn’t told her family about the split, and mother Lily only found out about the separation in the newspapers.