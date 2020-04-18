Princess Eugenie quotes the Queen in touching Instagram post to celebrate Easter

PRINCESS EUGENIE has quoted the Queen in a touching post on Instagram to celebrate Easter.

Eugenie, 30, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of flowers as she wished her followers a happy Easter. And she included a quote from the Queen’s Easter message.

Eugenie said: “Happy Easter to you. To quote Her Majesty’s Easter message ‘May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face our future’.” The post prompted a delighted response from royal fans. One commented: “Happy Easter to you and your family. Thank you for the beautiful photos!” Another said: “Beautiful flowers! Thank you, it brings joy.”

A third wrote: “Happy Easter, beautiful princess.” Another replied: “Happy Easter to the Yorks and the Brookbanks!” One more added: “Happy Easter to you and your husband.”

Eugenie’s post comes after the Queen, who turns 94 this month and is social distancing at Windsor Castle, delivered her first ever Easter address as she rallies the country amid the coronavirus crisis. In the pre-recored speech, the head of state said: “This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. “But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.

“The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. “As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater. “May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.” Last year, Eugenie joined the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.

This year’s service was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The monarch wrote to those she would have presented with Maundy money during the service, who have instead received it by post. In a throwback Instagram post, Eugenie shared a picture from 2019. She said: “This time last year I had the great honour of attending the Royal Maundy Service with Her Majesty. ⁣