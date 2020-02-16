Pro surfer is knocked unconscious by freak accident as he’s hit by two giant waves in Portugal

A big wave surfer was knocked unconscious after being slammed by two freak waves during a competition in Portugal as storms created ‘exceptional’ weather conditions.

Alex Botelho was being towed back to shore on a jetski by fellow surfer Hugo Vau when they were caught between the two breaking waves.

They were trying to outrun one giant wall of water behind them when another surged in from the front.

The Canadian-born Portuguese surfer was knocked unconscious and was dragged ashore by Vau and other competitors during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, which saw waves up to 45ft, on Tuesday.

He was revived by paramedics and was said to be ‘stable and conscious’ in hospital today.

‘Big wave surfer Alex Botelho was involved in a very serious incident during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge,’ the World Surf League (WSL) said in a statement.

‘A heartfelt thank you to the safety and medical teams for their quick response. We are wishing Alex a full and speedy recovery.’

Nic Von Rupp, another Portuguese big wave surfer, wrote on Instagram: ‘Heartbreaking watching my brother between life and death right in front of the eyes of the world.

‘Honestly, very few would have survived.’

It is the first time the WSL’s Big Wave world tour has visited Nazaré, a fishing village notorious for its dangerous conditions with waves up to 100ft high.

Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa holds the world record for the biggest wave ever surfed when he took on a 24m monster at Nazaré in 2017.

Breathtaking photos show surfers gliding over enormous waves and taking air before miraculously reaching the shore through treacherous whitewater during the nail-biting spectacle.

The competition made history for allowing women for the first time in mixed-gender teams.

For the first time ever, Brazilian record holder Maya Gabeira and French surfing legend Justine Dupont competed with men in pairs as part of a new format for the event where competitors alternate between surfing and driving a jet ski.

Nazare’s breathtaking waves are caused by 5km deep and 200km wide underwater canyon ending just before the town’s shoreline, with the event making sure to take advantage of the ‘exceptional’ weather conditions, the World Surf League said.