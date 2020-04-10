Promoter admits Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury may NEVER happen amid coronavirus chaos

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are seemingly on course to face one another next year.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum insists the long-awaited Battle of Britain between ‘The Gypsy King’ and Anthony Joshua won’t ever come to fruition. A mega-money showdown between the duo, 31 and 30 respectively is on the cusp of coming to fruition.

Joshua vs Fury, a fight many boxing fans have been itching to see for several years, moved a giant step closer to becoming reality in February when the latter put on a picture-perfect performance against Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight title. At this moment in time, all that stands between the former sparring partners sharing the ring is for them to win their respective bouts against Kubrat Pulev and Wilder – both of which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With both men being within touching distance of the other, attention has understandably turned to what the outcome of their meeting will be. Top Rank Boxing CEO Arum, however, isn’t getting to far ahead of himself.

In fact, the veteran promoter firmly believes Pulev – whom he also promotes – will scupper fight fans’ dreams of seeing Fury and Joshua share the ring in the near future. The 88-year-old told the Daily Mail: “There will be no Fury vs Joshua because AJ has a suspect chin and Pulev will knock him out. “Just like he was knocked out by Andy Ruiz, who doesn’t punch as hard as Kubrat.” Arum’s insistence that Bulgaria’s Pulev will score a huge upset victory against Joshua echoes comments he made about ‘AJ’ late last month.

“He has no chin,” Arum told IFL TV. “I knew Andy Ruiz prior to his first fight with Joshua. “Every one of Ruiz’s fights except the one previous to that [Alexander Dimitrenko] was promoted by us. “So we are experts on Andy Ruiz. We know how good he is, what he lacks, we know he has fast hands, a pretty good chin, but he’s not a knockout guy. “Trust me, look at his record. He fought a lot of ham & eggers and he couldn’t knock them out.

“The fact that he knocked out Joshua the way he did indicates to me that Joshua’s chin is very, very suspect. “If you compare Ruiz with Pulev, Pulev is a much better fighter than Andy Ruiz. “Therefore, what I’ve said is if Ruiz can knock Joshua out, then Pulev has an even better chance to knock him out.” Joshua’s clash with Pulev – whom he was originally meant to face in October 2017 – has been postponed indefinitely, while Fury’s trilogy fight with Wilder has been pushed back until October.

