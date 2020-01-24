Prosecutor: DNA match leads to Florida ‘pillowcase rapist’

A DNA match has led to a Florida man prosecutors suspect is the ‘pillowcase rapist’ responsible for numerous sexual assaults of women in the Miami area during the 1980s.

Robert Koehler, 60, was arrested over the weekend in Brevard County and was being held without bond Thursday after his transfer to a Miami jail. He faces charges in one assault though authorities say as many as 25 victims could be involved.

According to an arrest warrant, investigators obtained a DNA sample from Koehler’s son following an unrelated arrest. That sample was linked to one of the assaults, leading detectives to Brevard County where they followed Koehler to obtain DNA samples from objects he touched.

They had a match.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said it will take time to locate victims and determine if there is enough evidence to prosecute all of these cases. The rapes occurred between 1981 and 1986.

She said the arrest of Koehler will ‘hopefully bring some justice and some measure of peace’ to the victims. Rundle also said quick work by lab technicians coupled with improvements in DNA technology led to the arrest.

‘They did a phenomenal job,’ she said. ‘It´s going to take some time. But we feel confident that there are a number of sufficient cases that we can prosecute. We want to ensure that his man is never, ever free again.’

Rundle said the break in the case came after Koehler’s son, Robert J. Koehler, 29, was arrested in September and charged with attempted burglary, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief in Melbourne, Florida.

The younger Koehler’s DNA was taken and entered into a national database. It turned up a hit to a 1983 rape case in Miami – but the son had not even been born yet, so investigators looked further afield and at other family members.

Authorities in Brevard County found a pit of sorts had been dug under Koehler’s house, according to a search warrant.

They also found several safes containing women’s jewelry and other items, including a nail file, that might be linked some some of his crimes.

The ‘pillowcase rapist’ was so named because he used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover the faces of his victims, usually after he broke into an apartment or townhouse. The assaults were often committed at knifepoint, authorities said and occurred between May 1981 and February 1986.

He hid his identity with pillowcases, towels or shirts before sexually assaulting at least 44 women, but police failed to get any further with the investigation and it was shelved in 1987.

One woman did see his face, it was reported at the time of his attack. She convinced him she couldn’t see his face without her glasses and studied him during the rape, a knife at her throat.

From the description given by the 36-year-old victim, a police artist created a drawing that was circulated throughout Coconut Grove, South Miami and Hollywood.

Police at the time also commissioned sculptor Tony Lopez to fashion a detailed clay bust of one of the most hunted men in south Florida history.

Alfredo Ramirez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the investigation was a massive one encompassing much of South Florida.

The series of assaults terrorized South Florida for the early 1980s.

‘A lot of sweat and tears was put into this case,’ Ramirez said. ‘We’re going to make sure he stays in jail.’

When he appeared in Brevard County court before his transfer to Miami, Koehler blurted out that he was ‘not guilty’ of the assaults. He was convicted in a 1990 rape in Palm Beach County and sentenced to probation, which he later violated and served 120 days in jail.

That case, however, was never linked to the series of assaults in Miami and elsewhere in South Florida. Rundle said that was mainly because DNA samples were not yet mandatory.

A task force launched in the 1980s to search for the attacker was disbanded in 1987, but was recently revived by the Miami-Dade Police Department’s cold case squad.

‘No matter how long ago it happened, we will never forget,’ Ramirez said.

Authorities say Koehler had worked as an electrician while living in Palm Bay, Florida.

Since the first reported attack on a 24-year-old secretary in May 1981, the rapist attacked women, usually entering houses or apartments through unlocked doors or windows and using a knife to terrify them into submission.

In each case the attacker sought to dominate his victims, tying them up, and sometimes using a pillowcase to blindfold them.

In one incident the rapist attacked a frail, half-blind 82-year-old widow after breaking into her home. She awoke to see the rapist standing next to her bed, a pillowcase wrapped around his head with only his eyes showing.

Following the rape, the outraged woman chased him out of the house.

‘She literally tore a dish towel rack from the wall of her kitchen,’ Simmons said at the time of the 1986 break in. ‘She chased him out the back door, swinging the metal fixture at him and shouting at him to get out of her house.’

The rapist took the woman’s wedding band in the attack and left a bizarre set of clues – a pair of women’s red, bikini-style underwear, a cream-colored women’s sleeveless undershirt, a navy blue leather purse with two crumpled department store bags inside, and an unidentified item of men’s clothing.