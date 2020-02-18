Prosecutors seek nearly 5 years for former Baltimore mayor

The disgraced former mayor of Baltimore could be jailed for almost five years for her fraudulent scheme involving sales of her self-published children’s books that led to her resignation last May.

Federal prosecutors recommended the maximum possible sentence of 57 months in prison for Catherine Pugh, who pleaded guilty in November to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.

Pugh, who was elected as mayor in 2016, sold tens of thousands of copies of her self-published ‘Healthy Holly’ series to health care companies and charitable organizations with the promise that the books would be donated to schoolchildren – but it’s not clear where the books ended up.

She only had up to 8,216 copies listed in her inventory and gave another 34,846 copies away – yet she was able to resell 132,116 copies for $859,960 in her scheme, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors said that the prison sentence would be an ‘adequate and just’ punishment for Catherine Pugh’s ‘longstanding pattern of criminal conduct’ and would deter other politicians from breaking the public’s trust.

The case centers on lucrative bulk sales of her books to nonprofit companies and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

She was accused of double-selling or failing to deliver them to the institutions they were bought for, including Baltimore City Public Schools.

Prosecutors say Pugh, a veteran Democratic politician, would sell pre-paid copies of the same set of books to two different buyers, meaning she was paid twice. She was accused of keeping the books and the cash used to buy the books but failing to either deliver or print them.

Thousands of copies of books were found in a Baltimore City Public School System warehouse and others were kept in Pugh’s offices and in one of her houses.

The scandal led to her downfall as a politician and she stood down as mayor in 2019.

Pugh sold books to companies that were vying for city business such as Kaiser Permanente and Associated Black Charities, the Baltimore Sun reported, and used the funds to boost her campaign for mayor.

She also failed to disclose her a business relationship worth $500,000 with the University of Maryland Medical System when she was sitting on its volunteer board.

‘The facts establish that Pugh deliberately engaged in a broad range of criminal acts while serving as Maryland State Senator and Mayor of Baltimore City,’ prosecutors wrote.

‘She used the stature of those elected offices to solicit fraudulent book sales that generated substantial revenue for her publishing business, part of which she used to influence her 2016 mayoral election campaign in violation of state election laws.’

Pugh’s attorney Steven Silverman said the former mayor’s defense team ‘strongly disagrees with the government´s sentencing recommendation.’

He said the defense’s recommended sentence will be detailed in a separate filing that will be made public pending a court order.

Pugh is seeking a sentence of one year and one day. Her attorneys said that she was a ‘tragic figure’ who went from being an ‘inspiring person dedicated to helping her community’ to ‘an unemployed felon’ who ‘lost everything that she had.’

Pugh pleaded guilty in a plea deal in November and is scheduled to be sentenced February 27 by District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow in Baltimore.