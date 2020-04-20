Protecting health workers needs this Olympic champion, says LEO McKINSTRY

IN ITS unprecedented scale and potential for devastation, the coronavirus pandemic represents the biggest peacetime challenge ever faced by a British government. On every front, from the NHS to the economy, ministers have gargantuan responsibilities.

Nothing illustrates these unique pressures more graphically than the current problems with the supply of vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline healthcare staff. These heroic professionals are risking their lives on our behalf and must be provided with all the protective gear they need.

But as the crisis unfolds, there are worrying signs that PPE is running out. Some workers complain that they have had to resort to makeshift masks or use plastic bin bags as aprons. Only two days ago, a survey by the British Medical Association revealed that half of doctors in high-danger areas said there are shortages of long-sleeved disposable gowns and goggles, while 56 percent said the same for full-face visors. Such scarcities are reported to be even more acute in the care sector, whose clients are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The hindsight merchants like to wail about Britain’s lack of preparedness, but hardly anyone predicted this lethal outbreak. As Ian Hall, a PPE consultant, said at the weekend, “the idea that the Government should have sat on billions of pounds worth of stock for a once-in-a-century pandemic is nonsense”. Moreover, most other European countries are experiencing PPE shortages as demand soars. The task now is not to attribute blame but to overcome the difficulties. Ministers boast that more than one billion items of PPE have now been distributed to NHS trusts, but it is clear that resources are unevenly distributed. Action is urgently needed to end these limitations, galvanise the bureaucracy, scale up manufacturing in Britain and secure future supply lines.

One contractor says that the cumbersome NHS management is not up to this job: “The NHS is too slow to compete adequately in this volatile world and against other buyers who are way more aggressive.” That is why it is reassuring news that the Government has decided to appoint Lord Deighton as a PPE overlord to overcome the shortages. He has all the right credentials for this daunting post. Following a long career as the Chief Operating Officer at banking giant Goldman Sachs, he became the Chief Executive for 2012 London Olympics.

He delivered a magnificently organised event. An official report into the games said that they were characterised by “world-class recruitment, effective structures, rigorous planning and impeccable organisation”. Lord Coe, the athlete in overall charge of the London Olympics, said Deighton, with his calm authority, was “the kind of guy you want in the cockpit when the engines clap out at 36,000 feet”. Later, George Osborne as Chancellor recruited him as a Treasury minister to work his “Olympic magic” on the economy. Announcing Lord Deighton’s appointment yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock drew a historic parallel with Churchill’s decision to make the press baron Lord Beaverbrook his Minister for Aircraft Production in May 1940.

We must hope that Deighton turns out to be as effective as Beaverbrook, a Canadian-born millionaire of volcanic energy and restless ambition. Having taken control of the Daily Express during the First World War, he turned it into the Britain’s most popular paper, with circulation passing two million in 1933. In Churchill’s wartime government, he applied the same dynamism to the output of aircraft so that Fighter Command was ready to take on the Luftwaffe. Under him, fighter production soared from 638 planes in the first quarter of 1940 to 1875 in the second.