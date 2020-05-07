Protesters descend upon Massachusetts’ state house to demand end of coronavirus lockdown

Hundreds of furious protesters gathered in droves outside the Massachusetts State House to rally for the end of coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Monday, waving American flags and signs declaring ‘Liberty or Death’.

The ‘Liberty Rally’ descended upon the Boston capitol building around 1pm where protesters wearing Trump 2020 hats shook their fists and raised signs that said ‘All jobs are essential’ and ‘My life is my own’.

The protest was orchestrated by Super Happy Fun America, the same right-wing organizers of last September’s Straight Pride Parade, and conservative local radio host Jeffrey Kuhner, who riled up the crowd by comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to the flu.

‘I’m not going to sugar coat this, America is committing national suicide. I see churches closed, I see an economic collapse, thousands of businesses bankrupt and shuttered — all of this for a lousy virus? For a contagious flu at the absolute worse? This is not a pandemic,’ Kuhner said using a microphone before the raucous crowd.

However, health experts have repeatedly debunked this theory and say that the novel coronavirus is much more dangerous than the seasonal influenza.

‘Americans are suffering due to the unprecedented economic shutdown imposed by the government as a response to COVID-19. We are calling upon the citizens of our state to come out in force on May 4th to demand that the governor and his minions let the people get back to work and obey the Constitution,’ Super Happy Fun America said in a statement on the rally.

Protesters stormed the State House steps and took over Beacon Street, defying lockdown orders and Massachusetts’ new law that takes effect Wednesday mandating everyone wear a mask in public.

Dissenters were heard chanting ‘Tyranny is not leadership’ and ‘End shutdown’.

One 61-year-old man said he came to Boston on his motorcycle from Cape Cod to be a part of the protest with his wife.

‘We should be able to decide whether or not we want to work, social distance, or wear a mask. I think people are going to get hooked on government pay – it is government overreach,’ he said to the Boston Globe.

Some anti-protesters were present at the rally wearing masks and carrying signs that said: ‘Support nurses + Drs Stay Home + Socially Distance’.

Gov. Charlie Baker has lockdown orders in place through May 18 where nonessential businesses will be kept closed and gatherings of over 10 people are banned.

Massachusetts is a part of a coalition of Northeastern states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island to coordinate the reopening of the economy.

As of Monday there are over 69,000 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 4,090 fatalities from the virus. The state boasts the third biggest COVID-19 breakout in the US, following behind New York and New Jersey.

There are also 3,539 hospitalized patients in the state – 908 of them in the ICU.

Despite growing unrest among constituents, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the state. On Monday 1,000 new cases were reported and 86 new deaths.

Overall the volume of daily cases and deaths is slowing, but the virus is far from gone in the state.

Trump’s administration privately projects that the daily death toll from COVID-19 will nearly double by the end of the month, according to an internal document exposed on Monday.

Across the US there are over one million cases of the virus and over 69,000 deaths.