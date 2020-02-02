Protesters picket Broadway show calling for actor who shared naked photo of girlfriend to be fired

The girlfriend of a Broadway star facing backlash for sharing a naked photo of her without her consent in 2018 has slammed protests calling for him to be fired, stating she ‘is not a victim’.

Groups of protesters gathered outside previews for Broadway’s West Side Story on Friday night, calling for the dismissal of Amar Ramasar, 38, who they have branded a ‘rapist’, ‘pedophile’, and ‘sexual predator’.

His girlfriend, Alexa Maxwell, 25, claims the actor and ballet dancer – who has been her boyfriend for five years – is being unfairly targeted and that the photo was a ‘personal matter’.

More than 40 fans of dancer Alexandra Waterbury, 22, gathered outside West Side Story on Friday calling on the show to fire Ramasar, who plays Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks gang, in West Side Story.

In 2018, Ramasar was fired from New York City Ballet after Waterbury accused him and two other male dancers of sharing sexually explicit photos of her and another female dancer without the women’s consent.

He was later reinstated and continues to be a member of the ballet company.

Ramasar’s involvement in the accusations included a 2018 incident in which fellow dancer Chase Finlay sent a sexually explicit photo of Waterbury to Ramasar and another male dancer.

In response, Ramasar sent a naked picture of his girlfriend Alexa Maxwell, who is also a dancer, to the other two men without her consent.

At the time, Finlay was Waterbury’s boyfriend and he is the main defendant. She is seeking damages in the ongoing lawsuit.

Maxwell hit back at the protesters on Friday evening saying that he was being unfairly targeted and that she ‘is not a victim’.

Friday’s protest was the second in two weeks and there has been an ongoing social media campaign and an online petition calling for Ramasar’s dismissal.

As well as the public outrage, Maxwell revealed she is receiving private messages criticizing her for staying with Ramasar.

‘I am not a victim in this and no longer wish for my truth to be misrepresented. It is not my mission to diminish the feelings of Alexandra’s but I want to bring to light some facts that have been misrepresented across multiple platforms,’ Maxwell said in a statement posted just before the protest began.

The statement adds that the ‘only photograph that was shared by Amar was of me, his girlfriend of nearly five years. I knew about the photos of me when they were taken, and while sharing it privately with a close friend was a misstep in judgment, Amar immediately told me when he sent them to Chase and his sincerest regrets have led us to today, where we reside together and are building a loving and happy relationship.

‘The incident was a personal matter between me and Amar, and I am okay with what happened.’

Maxwell added she wanted to clear up her story before the protest began and to highlight that Ramasar had not originally been accused by Waterbury of things that she and members of the public are now claiming.

‘On social media, Alexandra and other people out there have recklessly tossed around phrases like ‘rapist,’ ‘sexual predator,’ and ‘pedophile’ when referring to Amar,’ she said.

‘Amar never raped anyone — and Alexandra in her lawsuit does not allege that he did.

‘Amar is not a sexual predator — and Alexandra in her lawsuit does not allege that he is. And Amar is no pedophile — and Alexandra in her lawsuit does not allege anything like that.

‘And while Alexandra in her lawsuit makes allegations about group texts in which men spoke of women in horrible terms, Amar was not a participant in those group texts, and Alexandra does not allege that he was.’

Waterbury was not the organizer of the protests or the online campaign but she joined the group on Friday night.

In response to Maxwell’s statement, she told the New York Times: ‘He still asked for photos of me. He still wronged me.’

She also offered her support for the protest posting a thank you message to Instagram and stating that she is ‘excited to continue raising awareness about these abuses and fighting for justice’.

‘Cannot believe 40+ people showed up tonight to protest Amar’s casting in @westsidestorybway We handed out 400+ flyers to audience members,’ she wrote in the post.

‘I’m excited to continue raising awareness about these abuses and fighting for justice. It’s time to hold people accountable for their actions. Talent is not an excuse or a justification for sexual assault or misogynistic slander.

‘Thank you to everyone who came out tonight and to those who organized everything. The support received is overwhelming and humbling. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.’

The newly re-imagined West Side Story is currently in previews and set to open on Broadway on February 20, 2020.

The show’s producer Scott Rudin has voiced his support for Ramasar and stated that the production stands behind him. Rudin told the New York Times that Ramasar is ‘an exemplary company member’ and ‘has more than earned our trust’.

In the 2018 lawsuit filed by Waterbury, she accuses Ramasar of sharing explicit photos of another dancer which Maxwell has now confirmed was she.

Maxwell claims that in 2018, Waterbury attempted to convince her to join the lawsuit during an hour-long phone conversation, advising Maxwell that it ‘is worth half a billion dollars’.

Waterbury’s lawyer, Jordan K. Merson claims this is inaccurate.

‘It is unfortunate that Ms. Maxwell would try to taint Ms. Waterbury with all that she has done for the #MeToo movement,’ he said, adding that her statement a year after the lawsuit was filed is problematic.