Prue Leith: ‘I wasn’t very good’ GBBO judge opens on ‘heartbreaking’ family moment

PRUE LEITH – a judge on The Great British Bake Off – has opened up about the highs and lows in life with her adopted daughter Li-Da Kruger, as the duo travel to try and reconnect with lost relatives in their new series.

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, and her late husband Rayne Kruger adopted Li-Da, now 46, at 16-months-old after she was evacuated from Pol Pot’s genocidal regime in her native Cambodia. The baking expert addressed the “difficult” process of adopting her daughter and admitted to feeling guilty about working too much during her upbringing.

Prior to Prue and her late husband eventually bringing Li-Da home, two other couples were interested in adopting her, but the cases fell through. A friend of the couple had heard they wanted to adopt an Asian child and put them in touch with the relevant people. But, Li-Da’s journey to her wasn’t all plain sailing as Prue recalls to the Radio Times. She said: “The process Li-Da has been through has been unbelievably hard and difficult. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield react to co-star’s baby news

“Twice she was promised a child and was then told no, there was a more suitable family, which was based on race. “They call it ‘ethnic cultural background’, but it’s based on colour. “One time she was too white, and the other time she was too black. It was heartbreaking.” The food expert and Rayne also have a biological son together, Danny Kruger, who is six months younger than Li-Da.

Despite psychologists’ fears of the pair not getting along, Prue said the pair are “devoted to each other”. But, the baker admitted they have very different personalities and believes they wouldn’t choose to be friends if they weren’t siblings. The couple brought their children up together in their home in Cotsworld, but Prue said she doesn’t believe she was the best parent. Explaining why, she divulged: “I don’t think I was a very good mum. Matt Baker: Countryfile presenter opens up about difficult decision [INTERVIEW]

“I hardly ever turned up to watch them in anything because I worked so hard. “I once went to see Li-Da in a school rowing regatta. “It was raining and freezing, and I thought ‘This is absolutely not for me’. The children never minded.” In Prue and Li-Da’s new series Prue Leith: Journey with My Daughter, the pair make several visits to Cambodia in an attempt to search for her biological family.

The Bake Off judge admitted she had was told Li-Da’s mother was killed by a rocket attack, and her father, an infantry soldier, had dropped Li-Da off at an orphanage. But, it is said very few concrete facts about Li-Da’s early life are known.

I hardly ever turned up to watch them in anything because I worked so hard.