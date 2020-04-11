PS Now April 2020 update as Sony release new PlayStation Plus free games

SONY has announced its plans for PS Now April 2020 alongside the launch of the latest PlayStation Plus free games.

Sony may have just released its latest PlayStation Plus free games for April, but that hasn’t stopped them announcing more plans for this month. While not as well known, PS Now is another Sony subscription service available on PS4. New games are added to it monthly, and the tech giant has just announced what new titles have been added.

Unlike PlayStation Plus, PS Now offers access to a library of games which can be streamed over the internet or downloaded. The three new games available to play right now is Marvel’s Spider-Man, Just Cause 4 and The Golf Club 2019. It should be noted that these games can be streamed on PS4 and PC, but can only be downloaded on PlayStation 4 consoles. A message from Sony confirms: “PlayStation Now players, prepare to perform super heroic feats this month as a trio of PS4 titles join the service. “Protect Marvel’s New York by battling Super Villains in Marvel’s Spider-Man, survive weaponized superstorms and hi-tech mercenaries in South America with Just Cause 4… and get a hole in one at TPC Scottsdale’s No.16 hole in The Golf Club 2019.

“If you haven’t tried PlayStation Now yet, now is the perfect time to give it a spin with the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC. “Download the more than 300 PS4 (and PS2) games in the service to play on your PS4 or PS4 Pro system, or stream any of the 800+ PS2, PS3, and PS4 games to your PS4 or PC.” : Available to download (PS4 system only) and stream until Tuesday, July 7 – Explore a new chapter in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe as a more experienced Peter Parker. Starring one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, Marvel’s Spider-Man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing by parkour and unique environmental interactions, to new combat and blockbuster action, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.