PS Plus April 2020 free PS4 games CONFIRMED as Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0

PS Plus April 2020 free PS4 games have leaked ahead of time from an official PlayStation channel and the games are exceptional

The free PS4 games for PlayStation Plus April have been confirmed as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0.

We say confirmed, the game’s announcement was leaked via the YouTube channel of PlayStation Access, an official PlayStation YouTube channel.

So it’s as good as confirmed short of being posted on the official PlayStation website.

The games should be via PSN on the first Tuesday of the month, which is still some weeks away as the first Tuesday isn’t until the 7th April.

If you don’t know about either of the games, then read on, you’ll find a quick description for each, but take it from us, this is (another) great month.

Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter Nathan Drake is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on his greatest adventure in a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. Every treasure has its cost and this adventure will test Drake’s physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End is the latest installment of the award winning UNCHARTED series from acclaimed developer Naughty Dog. Launching exclusively for the PlayStation® 4 system, A Thief’s End delivers the most thrilling UNCHARTED adventure yet with new gameplay mechanics, larger, more open environments, and enhanced graphics and animations that showcase the power of the PS4 system.

DiRT Rally 2.0 dares you to carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most iconic off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage. The GOTY Edition brings you the huge rally experience plus content from the legendary Colin McRae.

You will need to rely on your instincts with the most immersive and truly focused off-road experience yet, including a new authentic handling model, tyre choice and surface degradation. Power your rally car through real-life off-road environments in New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia and the USA, with only your co-driver and instincts to guide you.

Race on eight official circuits from the FIA World Rallycross championship, complete with licensed Supercars and support series.

Develop your team and cars around race strategies, and progress through a varied selection of Events and Championships in both a single player Career Campaign and a competitive online environment.

The PS Plus March 2020 lineup may not have been stacked with trilogy collections like past months (see Uncharted and Bioshock) but it still managed to include one incredible game … and Shadows of the Colossus.

Only joking, Shadow of the Colossus is immense, and it was joined with the timely, but slightly forgettable, Sonic Forces.

As usual, don’t hang about, they’re not available forever. Read on for more details about each game:

Shadow of the Colossus

“Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life. Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.”

Sonic Forces

“In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.”

Both games will be available from Tuesday, 3rd March until Tuesday 7th April.