PS Plus April 2020 free PS4 games countdown: What time do PlayStation Plus games change?

PlayStation Plus is due to drop two excellent new free PS4 games tomorrow. But there’s also still time to grab the March PlayStation Plus free games. Here’s everything you need to know.

PS4 owners with PS Plus subscriptions are counting down to the release of the next batch of free PlayStation 4 games coming in April.

Though we might be 6 days into the start of the month, the new PlayStation Plus games are yet to go live, such is the unfortunate way the dates fell this month.

But it means that PS4 owners will soon have a brand new selection of free games to enjoy whilst they’re cooped up in self-isolation in the coming days and weeks.

This, of course, means players are also running out of time to download the existing PS Plus offers for March.

Currently, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download the Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake and Sonic Forces.

The latter isn’t exactly anything to revolutionary so don’t worry if you forget to download this particular Sonic foray, however, Shadow of the Colossus certainly shouldn’t be overlooked.

There’s a good reason the PS2 game was remastered not once, but twice for the PS3 and PS4 respectively. It also has a stonking 91 rating on Metacritic from over 100 critics reviews.

So yea, it’s certainly worth downloading for free whilst you still can. It’s also a great opportunity to wheel out this excellent YouTube clip from when the PS4 re-release launched in 2018.

The upshot of all this is that the 91 rated Shadow of the Colossus will be replaced by an even ‘better’ Sony PS4 exclusive.

Well, better if you’re going off the 93 rating on Metacritic.

For those who missed the original PS Plus April 2020 leak and the official announcement that came a week later, PS Plus in April 2020 will include Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End alongside Dirt Rally 2.0.

The official PS Plus changeover normally takes place at around midday, but if it was us we’d download the March games now just so you don’t forget and miss out.

And for anyone in need of a fresh PS Plus subscription, your best place to find a 12-month sub currently appears to be from ShopTo who are selling the membership for only £39.85, 20% less than the RRP.

With Sony so keen to give away their PS4 exclusives this year, it certainly seems as good a time as ever to sign up for the service.

If you need a quick reminder of everything free available right now, or coming in April, read on.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter Nathan Drake is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on his greatest adventure in a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. Every treasure has its cost and this adventure will test Drake’s physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End is the latest installment of the award winning UNCHARTED series from acclaimed developer Naughty Dog. Launching exclusively for the PlayStation® 4 system, A Thief’s End delivers the most thrilling UNCHARTED adventure yet with new gameplay mechanics, larger, more open environments, and enhanced graphics and animations that showcase the power of the PS4 system.

Dirt Rally 2.0

DiRT Rally 2.0 dares you to carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most iconic off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage. The GOTY Edition brings you the huge rally experience plus content from the legendary Colin McRae.

You will need to rely on your instincts with the most immersive and truly focused off-road experience yet, including a new authentic handling model, tyre choice and surface degradation.

Power your rally car through real-life off-road environments in New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia and the USA, with only your co-driver and instincts to guide you.

Race on eight official circuits from the FIA World Rallycross championship, complete with licensed Supercars and support series.

Develop your team and cars around race strategies, and progress through a varied selection of Events and Championships in both a single player Career Campaign and a competitive online environment.

Shadow of the Colossus

“Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life. Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.”

Sonic Forces

“In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.