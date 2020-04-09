PS Plus April 2020: PS4 free games update ahead of PlayStation Plus release

Another PS Plus free game is available to download during April 2020, ahead of the next PlayStation Plus update. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 are being made available on April 7, 2020, for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The news was confirmed earlier this month by Sony, who told PS4 owners: “Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed adventure epic arrives on PS Plus!

“Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves.

“With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a visually stunning globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure.

“Nathan Drake’s greatest adventure will require quick wits, fast fists and inventive use of weaponry while testing his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.”

But while Uncharted 4 is likely to be the big focus for more PS4 gamers who have yet to play it, there is another option available to check out right now.

Elder Scrolls Online is available to play for free until April 13 on PS4 and Xbox One, however, not everyone will be getting access.

As noted by Bethesda this week, a PlayStation Plus subscription will be needed to enjoy this latest trial, which includes the new Greymoor Prologue.