PS Plus April Warning: Snap up these PS4 savings quick before March deals expire

There’s currently a great sale on PlayStation 4 game over on PSN – but you haven’t got long left to take advantage of it

The end of March is coming in quick and even though a vast swathe of PlayStation fans might be clamouring for PS5 news (after a dry but informative video came out last week), loyal fans are also curious what PS Plus games will be free to download to keep them entertained during the global lockdown.

Though we don’t know what Sony is going to announce just yet – PS Plus games have always been announced on the last Wednesday of the month, with the games becoming available on the first Tuesday of the month – there are still some games you can pick up super cheap on PSN.

All the deals listed below, on this page, run out on April 1st, so if anything catches your eye, you’re going to want to snap them up quickly.

Here’s what you can nab.

The Last Guardian – £9.99

WCR 8 FIA World Rally Championship – £15.99

Gravity Rush 2 – £12.99

Ski Jumping Pro VR – £7.99

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – £21.59

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – £15.99

There are more deals available to browse over on the PS Store, these are just the highlights that caught our eye when we were browsing for deals.

We’re anticipating that Sony will announce the PlayStation Plus April 2020 lineup on Wednesday, March 25th, in just two days time.

If you want to set yourself an alarm or reminder with Siri, Google or Alexa then take note that the PS Plus lineup is normally announced at 4.30pm GMT on the day.

Of course, this week month is a bit up in the air (pun not intended) because of the Covid-19 pandemic and its knock-on impact on announcements, events and messaging.

As such, we could see a delay in the announcement of these titles – it remains to be seen.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as anything gets announced.