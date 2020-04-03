PS5 and Xbox Series X release NOT delayed by coronavirus, says retailer

PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates will not be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a top retailer.

PS5 and Xbox Series X releases dates will be two of the biggest gaming talking points of 2020. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to launch during the holiday period, with exact release dates yet to be confirmed. Recently Microsoft websites were updated to say the Xbox Series X would have a Thanksgiving 2020 release date before this was retracted.

It remains to be seen exactly when the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles launch, but fears had been sparked the coronavirus could delay the release. Analysts had predicted the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X into 2021. This forecast came from DFC Intelligence who in a report said: “Coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems. “There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch. “If the systems do launch, supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected”.

This would come as a blow for gamers already preparing of the advent of the next-gen consoles later this year. However, a major retailer has now come out to say that they don’t expect the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X to be delayed by the coronavirus. As revealed in a post by GamesIndustry.Biz, the CEO of GameStop George Sherman has said the retailer is not expecting any next-gen delays. During a post-earnings call conference Sherman said there was no indication COVID-19 would impact the year-end release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Sherman also said that at the moment the impact of the coronavirus on product deliveries of all kinds has been “minimal”. The news comes as a Sony spokeswoman said the firm does not expect the ongoing pandemic to affect the launch of the PS5 later this year.