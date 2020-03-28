PS5 backwards compatibility: Here’s how PS1 games could get enhanced by Sony

PS5 fans are set to find out a tonne of details about the next PlayStation console, and one of the big Sony announcements could be backwards compatibility.

PS5 fans have a big day in store, with Sony set to reveal more about their highly anticipated next PlayStation console. PlayStation architect Mark Cerny will be presenting a live stream that gives a “deep dive” into what the PS5 is capable of. From the sounds of it the upcoming PS5 reveal event will focus on the console’s specs but it could also reveal some of its big features.

And one announcement that could take place is the heavily rumoured backwards compatibility support for the PS5. The PS5 is already confirmed as offering backwards compatibility to PS4 games but it’s also rumoured it will support games from all PlayStation gens. So that would mean PS1, PS2 and PS3 games would be playable on the PS5 while it is also rumoured PS Vita and PSP games will be supported. If Sony does include this feature it would be a huge selling point for the PS5 – offering support for games spanning over 25 years of PlayStation.

And it is believed that these old retro games will be enhanced by the power of the PS5, such as upgraded 4K visuals. For fans wondering how that could look, and what difference that would make, there is a good example on YouTube. In a post online the channel RandomGaminginHD gave a fascinating look at what PS1 games could look like running on a 4K system. And the video shows the effect of running PS1 games in vastly higher resolution is simply staggering, with markedly improved visuals. The YouTube post compares a selection of PS1 classics such as Driver and Spyro from their original 240p resolution to running at 3840 x 2160p. The improved resolution vastly smoothes out the jagged edges of the early polygon models seen in PS1 era 90s gaming.