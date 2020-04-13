PS5 DualSense controller hints at SHOCK design choice for next-gen PlayStation console

PS5 controller was given a surprise revealed by Sony this week, with the PlayStation makers unveiling their new “transformative” DualSense joypad.

PS5 fans were delivered some surprise news when Sony on Tuesday revealed the first pictures of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. Details on the “transformative” next-gen joypad were announced by Sony, with the PS5 controller boasting a range of eye-catching features. As previously announced the PS5 controller will feature haptic feedback which is meant to give a higher level of force feedback than current rumble.

Sony had previously said this tech would let you feel the difference between road and dirt surfaces in driving games such as Gran Turismo. The DualSense controller will also boast adaptive triggers, a new Create button which replaces the Share button and a light bar next to the touchpad. The PS5 controller will also feature a built-in mic which means you won’t need a gaming headset hooked up to chat to your friends online. And, most strikingly, the PS5 DualSense controller features a radical different design to the traditional DualShock layout.

The DualSense features more curved handles than the DualShock and also boasts an eye-catching, futuristic two-tone colour scheme. Details on the PS5 controller were revealed in a post on the Official PlayStation Blog website. The predominant colour of the DualSense controller is white, with the secondary colour being black. This could hint that the PS5 console itself will mainly come in white and will boast similar futuristic stylings. Announcing the DualSense PS5 controller, Sony’s Hideaki Nishino said the joypad was being revealed as it is at the moment being shipped to devs,. The senior VP for Platform Planning and Management said: “We wanted everyone in the PlayStation community to get a first look at the DualSense wireless controller, and hear our vision for how the new controller will captivate more of your senses as you interact with the virtual worlds in PS5 games.

“The features of DualSense, along with PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, will deliver a new feeling of immersion to players.” Nishino-san added: “In all, we went through several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years before we settled on this final design. “DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics. “Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box.