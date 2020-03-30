PS5 live stream TODAY: Sony to drop next-gen PlayStation details soon

PS5 news is coming today, with Mark Cerny presenting a live stream event that will reveal more on the next-gen Sony PlayStation console.

The PS5 live stream will be taking place today, with Mark Cerny set to reveal a tonne of new details from 4pm UK time. The PlayStation architect will be taking a “deep dive” into what the PS5 is capable of – you can find out how to live stream the event below. PS5 fans are set for a big week, with Sony confirming a live stream event will be taking place this week where Mark Cerny reveals more on the next-gen PlayStation console. On Wednesday March 18 the PS5 live stream will take place where PlayStation architect Cerny reveals more on the PS5’s system architecture. The PlayStation Twitter accounts teased that the event will reveal how the PS5 will “shape the future of games”. The PS5 live stream will be kicking off at 4pm GMT which is 5pm CET and 9am pacific time.

PlayStation fans who want to watch all the action unfold live will be able to view the PS5 live stream on the PlayStation Blog. The news was revealed by PlayStation social accounts with the PlayStation Europe Twitter posting: “Tomorrow at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games. “Watch tomorrow on PlayStation Blog”.

No further details on the PS5 event were announced by from the sounds of it it looks like we will finally find out more about the PS5 specs. The news comes marks the first big PS5 announcement from Sony since last October. During that reveal Sony detailed more on the PS5’s controller and confirmed the next-gen PlayStation console would be out during holiday 2020. That announcement was the second PS5 news drop that took place during an exclusive Wired interview. The first, which was published last April, revealed the PS5 would be capable of 8K visuals and ray tracing graphics. This means that tomorrow’s PS5 live stream will mark the first dedicated event Sony has held on its own to announce details on the PS5.

The news comes after earlier this week Microsoft revealed more news on the Xbox Series X. The Redmond-based tech firm outlined the full specs on the Xbox Series X and also revealed the proprietary expandable storage that the console will be using. One of the biggest things fans will be looking for in the PS5 live stream is whether Sony confirms the specs for the PS5. Much has been made about the power of the Xbox Series X which is set to be a beast, capable of 12 teraflops. The rumour mill has claimed the PS5 will be less powerful than the Xbox Series X, with some alleged leaks claiming it will be capable of around 9 teraflops. This, of course, remains to be seen and with all rumours it’s best to take them with a huge dollop of salt until official confirmation.

But hopefully – either way – Sony will put to rest the question marks surrounding the power of the PS5 in the upcoming live stream. However, as this generation has shown, power isn’t everything with Microsoft having the most powerful console in the Xbox Series X. Sony has easily outsold the Xbox while the Nintendo Switch has also eclipsed the Xbox One’s estimated sales. This is despite the Switch coming out around three and a half years later after the OG Xbox One.

And Sony could have one ace up its sleeve that could give it a big advantage when it comes to the next-gen console. According to the rumour mill, Sony are looking to acquire three iconic IPs from Konami – Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill and Castlevania. And, as per the rumour, the deal would see Hideo Kojima work once again on Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill. The latter would see the Silent Hills project, which was teased with the iconic PT demo, get revived.