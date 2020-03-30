PS5 release date NOT delayed by coronavirus yet, says Sony PR rep

PS5 release date has not been delayed by Sony yet as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to latest reports.

PS5 fans are set for a huge day today, with Sony revealing more details about what the next PlayStation console is capable of in an upcoming live stream. And ahead of the big PS5 reveal event PlayStation fans have been given an update about the release date for the PS4 successor. PlayStation fans have been told that the PS5 release date should not be delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The comments were revealed in a post by LetsGoDigital and reportedly come from a PR agency in the Netherlands that represents SIE Benelux. In a report online LetsGoDigital said: “BAAS, the Amsterdam PR agency for Sony Interactive Entertainment Benelux, has informed LetsGoDigital that the coronavirus has not yet delayed the launch of the PlayStation 5 for the time being.” The caveat to all of this is that the coronavirus is an ongoing and ever-changing situation. So it remains to be seen if the coronavirus could still yet cause issues that lead to the PS5 release date being delayed.

The news comes after an analyst recently predicted that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X launches would be delayed by the coronavirus. The prediction came courtesy of DFC Intelligence who said the PS5 and Xbox Series X were likely to miss their launch window of holiday 2020. As reported on in a post by Forbes, DFC Intelligence said: “Coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems. “There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch. If the systems do launch, supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected. “Currently the economy is in an unprecedented state of uncertainty. “Even if the situation clears up in a few weeks, the ability to manufacture and release a high-end new game system has already been severely impacted”.