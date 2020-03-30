PS5 reveal event COUNTDOWN: Start time, live stream, leaks, specs, games

PS5 reveal event is kicking off today, with Sony set to announce more on the next PlayStation console. Here’s all you need to know about the start time, live stream, leaks, specs and latest PS5 games news.
PS5 reveal event is fast approaching, with Sony set to drop some major PlayStation 5 news in an upcoming live stream today.
Sony has announced that on Wednesday March 18 at 4pm UK time PlayStation architect Mark Cerny will reveal more on the PS5 during a live stream event.
Cerny will take a “deep dive” into the system architecture of the PS5, suggesting today’s upcoming live stream will focus on a PS5 specs reveal.
The news was revealed by PlayStation social accounts yesterday (Tuesday March 17), with the PlayStation Europe Twitter posting: “Tomorrow at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.”
If you want to watch the PS5 live stream then you will have to head to the official PlayStation Blog website to watch it.
Click here to be directed to the PS Blog website to tune into the PS5 reveal event.
From the sounds of it the upcoming PS5 live stream will focus on the specs of the next-gen console, revealing what the new PlayStation is capable of.
Which should – once and for all – put to bed any questions gamers have about the PS5 and how it measures up against the Xbox Series X.
Rumours have claimed that the PS5 will not be as powerful as Microsoft’s next console, with the power deficit ranging depending on the alleged leak.
One ‘leak’ said the PS5 would be capable of nine teraflops compared to the Xbox’s 12 TF, while other rumours claimed the gap would be much closer.
Either way PS5 fans should hopefully have a better idea of what the next PlayStation console is capable of following the upcoming live stream.
Ahead of the PS5 live stream there have been teases about what to expect from the next PlayStation.
One tantalising tease came courtesy of Billy Khan, the lead programmer for DOOM Eternal makers id Software.
On Twitter Khan said the PS5 is an “awesome” piece of hardware.
Khan posted: “PS5 details will finally be made public tomorrow. My TLDR version – It’s awesome.”
Following on from this Kotaku journalist Jason Schreier quoted Khan’s tweet and said the comments chimed in with what he had heard.
Schreier, an ever-reliable source of video game information, tweeted: “I don’t know how many teraflops (lol) the PS5 has, but this is the sentiment I’ve heard from several technical-minded folks.
“One told me it was “the most exciting hardware in 20 years.” Will be fascinating to see how it stacks up to the impressive Xbox Series X specs.”
Schreier then added: “To elaborate a bit, that quote was referring to the whole console, but the speaker emphasized the CPU (which has long been a bottleneck for gaming consoles) and the SSD (which is said to allow for some wild possibilities vis-a-vis loading times, open worlds, etc)”.
The tantalising comments will surely excite gamers about what the PS5 is capable of ahead of official news dropping in the live stream.
It remains to be seen whether the upcoming PS5 event will reveal more on when the release date will be, the pricing and what the console will look like.
Website LetsGoDigital have in a post online shared mock-ups of what the PS5 could look like based on leaked dev kit pictures which you can check out.
Sony did not specifically mention any games announcements in the upcoming event but fans will surely be keeping their fingers crossed.
Could an upcoming PS5 game – such as the rumoured Horizon Zero Dawn 2 – be used to demonstrate what the PS5 is capable of?
That remains to be seen, but you better mark the PS5 event start time in your diary as it’s set to be unmissable.