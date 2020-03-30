PS5 reveal event COUNTDOWN: Start time, live stream, leaks, specs, games

The

The PS5 reveal event start time is fast approaching, with Sony set to announce more on the next PlayStation at 4pm UK time.

It is expected that today’s event will focus on the PS5 specs, with PlayStation promising a “deep dive” into what the PS5 is capable of from Mark Cerny.

But fans hoping that the PS5 reveal event could also announce details on upcoming next-gen games have been given a boost.

Peter Dalton, who is the Technical Director at Bluepoint Games, on Twitter said gamers should not miss the upcoming PS5 event.

Dalton quoted a tweet announcing the PS5 live stream alongside the message: “Don’t miss it, I know that I won’t”.

Bluepoint Games are rumoured to be working on two next-gen games for the PS5, one of which is believed to be a Demon’s Souls remake.

Fans have been left wondering if this tweet from Dalton could be a sign that Bluepoint’s much rumoured PS5 project will at last get unveiled to the world.

Either way, fans don’t have too much longer to wait to find out with the PS5 reveal event start time fast approaching.

