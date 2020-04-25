PSG ‘prefer’ to let Kylian Mbappe leave for free giving Liverpool key advantage

Premier League leaders Liverpool could sign Kylian Mbappe in just two years time without having to pay a penny thanks to the bold transfer stance held by PSG sporting director Leonardo

The World Cup winner is already one of the most prolific strikers on the planet despite only turning 21 in December, but has had to battle Neymar and Mauro Icardi for the spotlight at Parc des Princes so far the season.

Having announced his desire to be given a more prominent role last year, Mbappe is yet to agree a new contract with the club in a sequence that could see him leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool have been linked with a deal for the youngster following their back-to-back Champions League finals and huge Premier League lead, although Jurgen Klopp has previously stated that the club couldn’t afford him.

In an update from Spanish outlet AS, PSG are said to be so keen on keeping Mbappe at the club as long as possible that they are willing to risk letting him leave for nothing due to his current deal expiring.

That would mean that the former Monaco forward would have just two more full seasons with The Parisians, leaving Klopp, who recently signed an extended deal until 2024, with a good chance of securing a deal.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has spoken about the future of his most exciting prospect in the past, with Real Madrid also said to be scouting the player.

He said when asked if Mbappe would sign an extension back in July: “That is not a question.

“I never make promises. For two reasons: the first is that I am not the person who does everything at this club; the second, I do not want to pluck promises out of thin air, without being certain I can keep to them.

“The only thing that interests me is stuff that is concrete, that is today.”

After Mbappe said: “I discovered a lot of things here. I feel it’s time to have more responsibility.

“I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project, but I would like to say thank you.”

Klopp was quick to shut down rumours when asked about any potential Liverpool interest, stating that they simply didn’t have the money.

He said: “Buying this calibre of player is difficult. I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

“I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money, of course. “No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story.”