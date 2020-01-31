Publisher cancels Oprah book club choice ‘American Dirt’ publicity tour

The backlash over a new novel about a Mexican mother who flees to the US border with her young son has lead to the cancellation of a book tour promoting the novel due to ‘threats of physical violence’.

Critics have written scathing reviews about Jeannine Cummins’ ‘American Dirt’ — blasting the author, who is white and had a Puerto Rican grandmother, for being out of her league writing about undocumented Mexican immigrants.

That led to the concerns which cancelled the book tour, writes Flatiron Books in a tweeted statement on Wednesday.

Publisher Bob Miller wasn’t specific about how exactly Cummins was threatened.

‘While there are are valid criticisms around our promotion of this book that is no excuse for the fact that in some cases there have been threats of physical violence,’ Miller explains.

Miller adds it was ‘sad’ Cummins had become ‘the recipient of hatred from within the very communities she sought to honor’, and that her ‘work of fiction that was well-intentioned has led to such vitriolic rancor’.

But he also apologized for giving the impression the author’s husband might have been Mexican.

‘We should never have claimed that it was a novel that defined the migrant experience; we should not have said that Jeanine’s husband was an undocumented immigrant while not specifying that he was from Ireland,’ he added.

The book, which went on sale January 21, tells the story of Lydia Quixano Perez, who flees Acapulco with her son Luca, 8, after a drug cartel violently attacks a 15th birthday party celebration that she was attending.

The mother’s journalist husband, who wrote about the cartel’s leader, is killed and she makes the journey with her son to the US border, meeting other migrants along the way.

The book was criticized by 82 authors in a letter to Oprah for being ‘exploitative, oversimplified, and ill-informed, too often erring on the side of trauma fetishization and sensationalization of migration and of Mexican life and culture’.

Esmeralda Bermudez, a writer for the Los Angeles Times, said that the book’s heroine, Lydia, was too far fetched.

‘Never in nearly two decades of writing about immigrants have I come across someone who resembles Cummins’ heroine,’ Bermudez wrote.

‘She’s a middle-class, bookstore-owning ‘Mami’ who starts her treacherous journey with a small fortune: a stack of cash, thousands of dollars in inheritance money; also an ATM card to access thousands more from her mother’s life savings.’

Another critic of the book, Myriam Gurba, said, ‘There is a scene where the main character encounters an ice rink. And she’s utterly shocked at the existence of this ice rink, as if she’s unaware that winter sports are played in Mexico.

‘I laughed out loud when I got to that section because I learned to ice skate in Mexico.’

David Bowles wrote a piece in Medium calling the book ‘Non Mexican Crap’.

In the January 18th article, Bowles picks apart Cummins, noting that ‘she has never lived even within five hundred miles of Mexico or the border’.

He also lays into the book, specifically calling out how ‘people are stereotypes in this novel, participating in stereotypical activities’, like the 15th birthday, known as a ‘quiceanera’. He adds that the book also ‘screws up Spanish egregiously’.

Several online posts also retweeted an early commentary by Gurba.

The article’s title on Topics of Meta uses a Spanish expletive to refer to Cummins, and lets her know, ‘You ain’t Steinbeck: My Bronca (beef) with Fake-A– Social Justice Literature’.

Her reference to Steinbeck came from New York Times bestselling author Don Wislow’s positive review, saying American Dirt was a ‘Grapes of Wrath for our time’.

‘Lydia’, she writes referring to the main character, is ‘incoherent, laughable in her contradictions, despite her husband in a flashback describing her as one of the ‘smartest’ women he’s ever known.

‘Nonetheless, she behaves in gallingly naiive and stupid ways’ Gurba writes.

‘Despite being an intellectually engaged woman, and the wife of a reporter whose beat is narcotrafficking, Lydia experiences shock after shock when confronted with the realities of Mexico, realities that would not shock a Mexican’.

The book, prior to the criticisms that began sprouting up online, had drawn praises by mainstream reviewers and news sites.

It also was chosen by Oprah Winfrey for her book club, which is typically a massive boost for any publisher.

Miller, in Cummins’ defense, said she ‘spent five years of her life writing this book with the intent to shine a spotlight on tragedies facing immigrants.’

The author had made a handful of promotional appearances since the book was released, but over the past few days the St. Louis-based Left Bank Books had called off an event and Flatiron had canceled interviews in California.

The tour for her heavily promoted book had been scheduled to last at least through mid-February, with planned stops everywhere from Seattle to Oxford, Mississippi.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Winfrey confirmed that Winfrey will meet as planned with the author next month and that the discussion will air in March on Apple TV Plus. ‘

American Dirt’ was the third novel picked by Winfrey since she began a partnership with Apple last year.

Winfrey first chose ‘American Dirt’ last fall, before any criticism had emerged. She has since posted a video on Instagram, saying that she had been following the debate and hoped for a broad discussion.

Winfrey said: ‘I’ve spent the past few days listening to members of the Latinx community to get a greater understanding of their concerns, and I hear them. I do.

‘What I want to do is bring people together from all sides to talk about this book.’

Gurba, tweeted Wednesday that she, too, had security concerns.

She wrote she had received death threats because of her criticisms and added ‘Let’s talk about the SAFETY of MIGRANTS and LATINX ppl. That’s what that book was intended to do, right?’

Despite the criticism, Cummins’ novel was easily the top-selling work of fiction last week, according to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of the print market. ‘American Dirt’ sold more than 48,000 copies during its first week, even topping Delia Owens’ blockbuster ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ which sold just under 25,000 copies.