Punxsutawney Phil gives Groundhog Day prediction, calls an early spring after not seeing his shadow

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog on Sunday was hoisted into the air by his top hat-wearing inner circle who declared: ‘Spring will be early, it’s a certainty.’

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction was revealed, his 134th ‘prognostication,’ according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awoken by the crowd’s chants of ‘Phil!’ the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision.

He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle announced that spring would come early this year.

In reality, the inner circle group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney, makes the prediction. The town is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in the days leading up to this year’s prediction urged the inner circle group to replace Phil with a robotic version.

PETA wrote to the group, urging Phil’s retirement with an electronic canine that’s powered by artificial intelligence.

The animal rights group says Phil, when ‘dragged out of his hole’ to predict the end of winter, experiences ‘great stress’ in front of the cameras and crowds.

‘He has no idea what’s happening,’ PETA President Ingrid Newkirk claims in the letter sent to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle on Tuesday.

Newkirk notes that today’s technology can come up with a robot groundhog that could ‘actually predict the weather’. And she makes the immediate recommendation that the club replace Phil with Sony’s ‘aibo,’ an electronic dog powered by AI.

The electronic canine, whose name translates to ‘companion’ in Japanese, and which is also an abbreviation for ‘artificial intelligence bot’ interacts with humans and has the ability to learn.

The club’s executive director Katie Donald deferred to a published interview with one of the group’s officers when DailyMail.com reached out.

Bill Deely, the club’s president, told The Punxsutawney Spirit that he he had not seen PETA’s letter, but he welcomed the group to come and see that ‘Phil lives better than the average child in Western Pennsylvania’.

Phil, while famous for decades because of the tradition, got a boost in popularity thanks to the classic Bill Murray film, ‘Groundhog Day’, from 1993.

Before the movie was released, only 2,000 people traveled to Punxsutawney every year to join in the celebration. Since then, up to 40,000 people flock to the tiny borough annually.

In the movie, which grossed $70 million, Bill Murray plays a cynical weatherman who is sent to Pennsylvania to report on Groundhog Day for the fourth year in a row.

He and his news team get caught in a blizzard and must stay in town overnight.

But when he wakes up the next morning, he discovers it is Groundhog Day again, and he ends up inexplicably living it over and over again, though no one else knows. Andie MacDowell stars as Murray’s love interest and producer Rita.