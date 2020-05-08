Putin awards war medal to Kim marking victory over Nazi Germany

Vladimir Putin has awarded a war medal to Kim Jong Un marking victory over Nazi Germany in recognition of the dictator ‘preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers.’

Russia’s ambassador in North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, presented the award to foreign minister Ri Son-gwon on Tuesday at the Mansudae Palace of Congress in Pyongyang. Kim did not attend in person.

Kim’s commendation comes after speculation that he had died following weeks of conspicuous absence from events, most notably the sacrosanct celebrations of the founding father Kim Il Sung on April 15.

But on Saturday, North Korean media published photographs of Kim smiling and smoking cigarettes at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inauguration of a fertiliser plant the day before.

Kim was last seen in public on April 11, when he presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang.

On April 15, he inexplicably missed a Day of the Sun celebration honouring his grandfather Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, and his father, Kim Jong Il.

His unprecedented absence sparked a wave of speculation about his health, particularly with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim is known for his indulgent diet, penchant for vintage claret and his smoking habit, all of which would make him more susceptible to the contagion.

But on Friday, May 1, the despot assuaged any fears with his first public appearance after his absence, when he cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory in Sunchon.

In his appearance at the fertiliser factory, Kim expressed satisfaction about the production system and said the plant made a significant contribution to the progress of the country’s chemical industry and food production, KCNA said.

Marks on Kim’s wrist seen as he sat on a golf cart at the factory suggest he could have had heart surgery, medical experts claimed.

The experts assessed video footage of the visit and claimed marks on Kim’s arms showed he has had a ‘cardiovascular procedure’, US-funded NK News reported.

What appeared to be needle marks could be seen on his wrists while he rode in a golf cart that looked a lot like the one he used in 2014, when he returned to the public eye with a cane after some time away.

Asked about the KCNA report, US President Donald Trump said: ‘I’d rather not comment on it yet. We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.’

On Monday, photos showed Russian and North Korean officials wearing face masks despite the fact that North Korea has not reported a single case of coronavirus.

Last year Russia invited Mr Kim to visit Moscow on May 9 and attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory.

Mr Putin announced the decision to postpone the parade indefinitely last month because of the pandemic.

In 2015, the North Korean leader rejected a similar invitation to the 70th anniversary, citing domestic affairs.