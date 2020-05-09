 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Putin, Merkel exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel exchanged congratulations Friday on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Europe and the world from Nazism on Saturday.

During a phone conversation, Putin and Merkel emphasized the importance of preserving the historical memory of the tragic events of those years, the Kremlin said in a press release.

“In particular, they expressed confidence that both countries will never forget about the German patriots who selflessly fought against the Nazi regime,” it read.

The leaders said that today Russia and Germany are partners in solving many pressing international problems, and they confirmed their wish to build bilateral relations constructively, according to the Kremlin. 

Denis Bedoya
