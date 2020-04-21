Queen Elizabeth: Monarch never travels without this 5p item in her luggage

QUEEN ELIZABETH, 93, is the best-travelled monarch in the world so it’s unsurprising she has fine-tuned what she likes and dislikes when jet-setting. There is one very affordable thing the royal always takes away with her.

Queen Elizabeth has travelled on behalf of the Royal Family for most of her life. Consequently, she’s well-used to the art of globetrotting. Making sure you take away home comforts is key for many Britons.

And it appears the Queen is no different in this respect. There’s one affordable product she loves to take away with her when she travels. Britons are famously, globally, for their love of tea. The Queen, too, is a big fan of the hot caffeinated beverage.

So, whenever she travels, the monarch takes a large supply of Earl Grey tea. It is said to be created especially for her by Twinings. Twining’s Earl Grey is a lemon and bergamot flavoured black tea. Boxes of 100 tea bags of the drink currently retail for £4.99 each, meaning the Queen’s beloved beverage is more than affordable at 5p per tea bag.

However, while she may share her love of tea with many Britons, the way she drinks it might differ. Queen Elizabeth is believed not to take her Earl Grey with milk or sugar, unlike many people. The monarch can enjoy this drink whenever she likes as she always takes her own kettle. Although, her kettle is no ordinary kettle

According to author Peter Pigott’s 2005 book Royal Transport, the Queen’s kettle is monogrammed. “It is safe to say they do not go anywhere without being cocooned by a small piece of England,” wrote Pigott. “The aircraft pantry is stocked with what the Queen is used to eating at home.” He continued: “Her monogrammed electric kettle accompanies her for a cup of China tea.” Before Malvern water went out of business in 2011, the Queen liked to take a supply of their still water on her flights, too.