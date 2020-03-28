Queen flees London with corgis in fear of coronavirus as capital prepares for lockdown

THE QUEEN has left London with her corgis as coronavirus cases spiral in the capital, which faces lockdown this week.

The monarch was seen leaving Buckingham Palace this morning with one of her pet corgis by her side. She was due to leave for Windsor next week but brought the move forward as the coronavirus outbreak appears to be more advanced in London compared to the rest of the country.

She is expected to stay at Windsor Castle beyond the Easter period. Her Majesty officially spoke to Boris Johnson over the phone for her weekly audience this week as part of her social distancing measures. The Prime Minister and the Queen were due to have a face-to-face meeting. However, the palace confirmed this did not end up happening in light of recent events. Windsor is said to be her favourite home to spend the summer and Christmas.

The Monarch spent last night preparing for the move. So far the Queen has been praised for her attitude towards the outbreak, with many sources previously confirming its “business as usual” for the Queen. The monarch was conscious to follow government advice and not cause panic for members of the public. Many were surprised to see her attend the Commonwealth Day service during the outbreak. The social distancing measures come as the UK’s death toll hit 104 yesterday with 2,626 confirmed cases. Schools across the UK will close “until further notice” from Friday with school exams scrapped for this summer.

Boris Johnson said the Government would try to keep the duration of school closures to an “absolute minimum” and intended to “get things going again as fast as we can”. The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has reached the 200,000 milestone. The number of cases in the UK continues to skyrocket day by day as three babies are now among those having been diagnosed with Covid-19. The Ministry of Defence has also put 20,000 troops on standby to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

As many as 150 troops are learning to drive oxygen tankers to supply hospitals, according to The Times. The troops will form part of the new “Covid Support Force”. The Queen isn’t the only one putting plans of action in place to cope with the pandemic. A royal source has said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are following “government advice” as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate around the world.

A royal source told People Magazine: “Like everyone, they are taking government advice. “And if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive they will act accordingly.” During one of his final royal engagements earlier this month, it has emerged Prince Harry may have been indirectly exposed to covid-19. The Duke met with Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who had been in contact, just two days earlier, with two high-profile individuals who have now tested positive for Coronavirus.