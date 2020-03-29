Queen heartbreak: Could Queen’s favourite event be cancelled amid coronavirus?

CORONAVIRUS has disrupted people’s plans across the UK and the Queen is no exception. Could her favourite event of the year be cancelled amid the growing outbreak?
Queen Elizabeth II, 93, keeps a packed schedule of engagements completing hundreds every year. But she is always sure to keep one week in June free for Royal Ascot races. The Queen is one of Britain’s biggest racehorse breeders and is well-known for her love of the sport.
Royal Ascot has a particularly special place in the Queen’s heart as it is rooted in royal history.
The event has been held in the third week of June since 1911 when it was first deemed a royal week.
The Queen attends every day of Royal Ascot every year and makes her arrival in a horse-drawn carriage.
There she is often joined by other royal family members and in recent years attendees have included Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
The Queen usually has several horses running at the five-day event which attracts the creme de la creme of the flat-racing world.
However, this year Royal Ascot could be in jeopardy as several large sporting events have already been cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.
A royal source said: “The whole of the Queen’s summer diary is looking like it is going to be completely wiped out.
“The palace have so far refused to confirm the garden parties will be cancelled but there is no way they will go ahead.”
They added: “It’s also looking highly unlikely the Derby or Ascot will go ahead.
“The Queen is trying to keep calm and carry on, but at nearly 94 they won’t be taking any chances with her health.”
On Monday the British Government announced new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
These included avoiding social contact where possible and put an end to large public gatherings.
Since then several large sporting events including the Grand National horse race and the annual Oxford vs Cambridge boat race have been called off.
From Saturday people considered at high risk from the virus which includes those aged over 70 and people with underlying health conditions have been advised to isolate for 12 weeks.
A palace spokeswoman said: “In terms of garden parties, planning is continuing but these will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis.”
Princess Beatrice, 31, is due to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 but the event also risks being postponed.
The Queen was expected to host the wedding reception at Buckingham Palace which now seems highly unlikely.
The Queen’s official birthday celebrations Trooping the Colour could also be at risk as they are due to take place in June.
On Tuesday a Buckingham Palace statement read: “As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary.
“Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned.
“These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.
“Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.
“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed.
“The annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead.
“Three Garden Parties hosted by The Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place.
“Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates.
“Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with Government.”