Queen heartbreak: Could Queen’s favourite event be cancelled amid coronavirus?

CORONAVIRUS has disrupted people’s plans across the UK and the Queen is no exception. Could her favourite event of the year be cancelled amid the growing outbreak?

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, keeps a packed schedule of engagements completing hundreds every year. But she is always sure to keep one week in June free for Royal Ascot races. The Queen is one of Britain’s biggest racehorse breeders and is well-known for her love of the sport.

Royal Ascot has a particularly special place in the Queen’s heart as it is rooted in royal history. The event has been held in the third week of June since 1911 when it was first deemed a royal week. The Queen attends every day of Royal Ascot every year and makes her arrival in a horse-drawn carriage. There she is often joined by other royal family members and in recent years attendees have included Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Queen usually has several horses running at the five-day event which attracts the creme de la creme of the flat-racing world. However, this year Royal Ascot could be in jeopardy as several large sporting events have already been cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis. A royal source said: “The whole of the Queen’s summer diary is looking like it is going to be completely wiped out. “The palace have so far refused to confirm the garden parties will be cancelled but there is no way they will go ahead.”

They added: “It’s also looking highly unlikely the Derby or Ascot will go ahead. “The Queen is trying to keep calm and carry on, but at nearly 94 they won’t be taking any chances with her health.” On Monday the British Government announced new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. These included avoiding social contact where possible and put an end to large public gatherings.

Since then several large sporting events including the Grand National horse race and the annual Oxford vs Cambridge boat race have been called off. From Saturday people considered at high risk from the virus which includes those aged over 70 and people with underlying health conditions have been advised to isolate for 12 weeks. A palace spokeswoman said: “In terms of garden parties, planning is continuing but these will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis.” Princess Beatrice, 31, is due to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 but the event also risks being postponed.