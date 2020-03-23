Queen heartbreak: Queen retreats to loyal ‘inner core’ after Meghan Markle and Harry split

THE QUEEN is looking to the future after the acrimonious split with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and is increasingly relying on the royal family’s loyal “inner core”, a Palace expert has revealed.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the Queen has leaned heavily on Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla during the royal split with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. He said without the support of Prince Philip, who is retired from royal duties, and her private secretary Sir Christopher Gedit, the Queen has sought support from the “inner core” of her family.

Mr Fitzwilliams said the 93-year-old monarch will now “look to the future” after Meghan and Harry carried out their final royal engagement at the Commonwealth Day service this week before they officially say goodbye to royal life. He told Express.co.uk: “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and William and Kate and, in time, George and his siblings, are now the inner core of the royal family. “It had been known for a long time that Harry and Meghan were unhappy in their royal roles and the royals can now look towards the future more positively when Megxit has happened.”

The royal expert told how the difficulties surrounding Megxit had started to take its toll on the elderly Queen. He added: “The Queen has born unfair burdens in the past year and a half, without her ‘strength and stay’, the Duke of Edinburgh and her invaluable Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt, since 2017. “It is fortunate that the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge have been so active.

“William and Kate have done brilliantly, handling sensitive trips to Pakistan and Ireland so well and their charitable work has been varied and imaginative. “The new inner core of the royal family is committed with a sense of duty and purpose but it has been a tough time for the institution.” The Queen has been at the centre of a royal crisis ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as senior royals.

But Mr Fitzwilliams previously said the Queen would brush off Megxit and the House of Windsor would again “reinvent itself” because the head of state has known many crises during her 68-year reign. He added: “She has known many crises during her reign, especially in the 1990s and it is essential that, amid the media furore over this crisis, that we do not forget the extraordinary capacity of the House of Windsor to reinvent itself.”