Queen latest: Where is Queen Elizabeth II? Is she with Prince Philip?

THE QUEEN refused to back down when coronavirus began to spread across the UK, however, she has now been forced to cancel some events. So where is the 93-year-old monarch now?

The Queen, 93, is the world’s oldest monarch and one of the longest-reigning in history. She is beloved around the world, but sadly for royal fans, she is likely to be out of the public eye in the coming weeks as several events throughout March have been cancelled amid coronavirus fears. So where exactly is she now and is Prince Philip by her side?

Queen Elizabeth II was due to undertake the following four events in March: March 19: A lunch at Square Kilometre Array Global Headquarters, Jodrell Bank, Lower Withington, Macclesfield, Cheshire.

March 19: Bentley Motors Limited, Pyms Lane, Crewe, Cheshire.

March 19: Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics, University of Manchester, Macclesfield, Cheshire.

March 26: The London Borough of Camden. However, they have now all been cancelled amid the heightened risk as coronavirus spreads across the UK.

The Queen’s summer diary is now under reviews, with garden parties and other royal events facing cancellation due to coronavirus. Trooping the Colour, the Epsom Derby and Royal Ascot are all unlikely to go ahead in June after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that social distancing could last weeks or even months. Buckingham Palace confirmed all royal households are studying the implications of the new government advice and its impact on upcoming events. An announcement about the royal diary is expected on Tuesday.

Where is the Queen now? Queen Elizabeth II was accused of fleeing Buckingham Palace on Sunday amid the coronavirus panic. However, Buckingham Palace has said the Queen made a routine trip to Windsor Castle for the weekend. On Monday, Buckingham Palace dismissed reports that the Queen was planning to self-isolate as she returned to Buckingham Palace. Reports suggest she is continuing to conduct Audiences at Buckingham Palace, receive her red boxes and undertake other state business. Aides are believed to be taking a “sensible approach” in terms of the threat level.

Plans are currently in place to quarantine the Queen and Prince Philip at Sandringham if the outbreak worsens. On Monday, Boris Johnson urged all over-70s to avoid any non-essential social contact and travel. This means people are advised to work from home is possible and avoid visiting pubs, clubs, theatres and other social venues. These measures are particularly important for those who are aged 70 and above, pregnant or have underlying health conditions.

The current coronavirus outbreak is also a potential threat to Princess Beatrice’s wedding. Prince Philip is likely to miss his granddaughter’s wedding at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, according to the Daily Telegraph. A royal source told the Telegraph: “The whole of the Queen’s summer diary is looking like it is going to be completely wiped out. “The palace have so far refused to confirm the garden parties will be cancelled but there is no way they will go ahead. “It’s also looking highly unlikely the Derby or Ascot will go ahead. “The Queen is trying to keep calm and carry on, but at nearly 94 they won’t be taking any chances with her health.”

Where is Prince Philip? Prince Philip retired from public life in 2017 and now spends most of his time in Norfolk at Wood Farm on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. The Duke of Edinburgh is most likely at Sandringham currently, especially given the higher risk level in London compared to Norfolk. In total, there have been 480 reported cases across London, while Norfolk has seen just two cases so far.

