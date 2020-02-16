Queen Letizia of Spain celebrates Safer Internet Day 2020 in Madrid

Queen Letizia of Spain cut a stylish figure in a silk black blouse and high-waisted check grey skirt as she stepped out in Madrid today.

The Spanish royal, 47, visited the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in a bid to help raise awareness of the online issues brought about by cyber bullying, and to celebrate Safer Internet Day 2020.

The mother-of-two teamed her skirt, which featured jagged edge detail, with a pair of elegant black heels – and completed her outfit with silver stud earrings and an oval-shaped ring.

During her visit, Letizia met with members of staff and shared her support for the need for parents, educators and professionals to educate children on being safe online.

The royal wore her brown hair down and finished her look with a touch of bronzer and a swipe of glossy lipstick.

The annual event, which Letizia also attended last year, aims to raise awareness of issues such as privacy concerns, cyberbullying, disinformation and exposure to potentially harmful content online and helps promote a safer online environment.

This year’s event, which also saw talks by Rosa Díaz, general director of INCIBE and María Zabala, CEO of iWomanish, focused on the motto: ‘A better internet starts with you: together we learn cybersecurity’.

Letizia’s appearance comes just days after she joined her husband King Felipe, 52, during a visit to the Holy Family-Penaflor Foundation, which was awarded ‘School of the Year 2019’ by the Princess of Girona Foundation, in Sevilla.

During the visit, the queen toured the school and posed for photos in the assembly hall with staff and students, before joining the students for a game of chess.

Queen Letizia is the mother to Princesses Leonor, 14, and Sofia, 12, with husband King Felipe, whom she married at the Almudena Cathedral at Royal Palace, Madrid, in May 2004.

She had previously worked as a reporter for the news channel 24 Horas where she held a weekly anchor position on the show Informe Semanal and also a position on the daily morning news programme.

In 2003, just months after getting engaged to King Felipe, she left her job as a reporter.

The Queen of Spain, who undertook her first solo engagement on June 23, 2014, attended public high school and completed a degree at the Complutense University of Madrid.

She later gained an MA in Audiovisual Journalism at the Institute for Studies in Audiovisual Journalism.