Queen Letizia of Spain joins King Felipe VI to welcome foreign ambassadors at Madrid’s Royal Palace

Queen Letizia cut an elegant figure as she rewore a chic floor-length velvet dress for a diplomatic reception this morning.

The Spanish royal, 47, joined her husband King Felipe VI, 52, in welcoming foreign ambassadors to the Royal Palace of Madrid for their annual reception.

She sported a blue crushed velvet dress from designer Felipe Varela for the event, having first worn the gown in January 2018 for a New Year’s event.

Queen Letizia could be seen beaming as she joined King Felipe for the reception, before he gave a speech to the foreign ambassadors at the event.

King Felipe coordinated with his wife for the event, donning a black jacket with grey lined trousers, and a blue tie.

Queen Letizia’s stunning velvet number featured a Peter Pan neckline and is fitted at the waist with a belt of the same material.

The royal showed off the dresses Peter Pan collar by pining her hair up into a bun, and let two locks fall around her face to frame it.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, but donned a stunning pair of blue drop earrings for the occasion, as well as a gold ring mounted into a circle.

The royal kept her makeup natural, wearing a dash of lip-gloss, and complimented her healthy glow with some blush.

The Spanish royals have had a busy start of the week, with multiple events in the capital.

Just yesterday, the Spanish Queen chaired a cancer forum in Madrid.

The Spanish royal looked elegant in a structured white shirt with a silver button detail at the waist, and added edginess to her look by sporting an leather midi skirt.

At the event, which was the ninth of it’s kind in the capital, delegates focused on the economic and social impacts of cancer in Spain.

Addressing the attendees, the Queen looked self-assured as she asked the crowd to think about the struggles citizens on low incomes face when they are diagnosed with cancer, Hola magazine reported.

The forum is organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), of which Letizia is the honourary president. It is starting today to coincide with World Cancer Day at the Royal Tapestry Factory.

And on Monday, the queen and King Felipe attended the opening of the Spanish Parliament with their eldest daughter and heir to the throne Princess Leonor, 14.