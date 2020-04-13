Queen outrage: Her Majesty’s shock reaction to French President’s snub revealed

QUEEN ELIZABETH II was said to be furious with former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2011 for failing to invite her to his country’s D-Day commemorations, unearthed reports reveal.

After Britain entered World War 2 in 1939, many of London’s children were evacuated to avoid the frequent aerial bombing. One senior politician urged the King to take Elizabeth, then 13, and her sister Margaret, 9, to Canada. However, Elizabeth’s mother was strongly opposed to the idea as she did not want to be separated from her children.

The two were then moved to Balmoral Castle, Sandringham House, and eventually Windsor Castle, where they waited out the war. Despite her position of privilege, Elizabeth tried to make her contribution during the war. In October 1940, she broadcast a message to evacuees on the radio programme Children’s Hour, urging them to have courage. As soon as she was old enough, the Princess joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) with the service number of 230873 in 1945.

After joining, she trained as a driver and mechanic with the rank of Second Subaltern and, after only five months, she was promoted to Junior Commander. Because of her role in the war, Her Majesty was said to be furious when in 2011, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy failed to invite her to D-Day commemorations. According to a 2011 report by the Daily Mail, senior royals had repeatedly made clear their eagerness to support the historic 65th anniversary events in Normandy. However, French officials crushed their hopes, admitting they had never had any plans to invite members of the British Royal Family. They said Mr Sarkozy was focused on the “main event” of hosting US President Barack Obama. There was also anger, the report, claimed, at the British Government for failing to secure a royal invitation from their French counterparts.

Protocol meant they could not simply invite themselves. The failure to invite the Queen – who is head of state of both Britain and Canada – was seen as an insult to the memory of the 17,556 British and 5,316 Canadian troops who died to free France and are buried there. Senior Buckingham Palace sources made no attempt to hide their frustration. One told the publication: “We have made it very clear from the start we were keen to support the Normandy veterans in any way we could. “No-one is keener to honour their sacrifice. “There have been several conversations with the Foreign Office but no invitation has been forthcoming.