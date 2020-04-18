Queen SNUB: How Prince Harry won’t teach Archie THIS skill from Queen – ‘NOT doing that’

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family, and now it’s been revealed their son Archie Harrison will not learn how to do one of the Queen’s most famous skill sets.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially withdrawn from the Royal Family and have settled down in California, US, with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison. The couple’s final official engagements took place early last month, and as of March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working royals and free to the work they want to do.

The Queen, who is Harry’s grandmother, is said to have been sad about their decision, but said the family-of-three would “always be much loved members of my family”. Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The statement said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.” Since embarking on their new adventure, it’s been revealed Harry will not have his son Archie grow up like a royal.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, Dr Jane Goodall said Harry had told her he didn’t want Archie growing up with the airs and graces of a royal. Dr Goodall revealed the Duke of Sussex had told her this last year when Harry interviewed her for Meghan’s September issue of Vogue. She told the publication: “At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie. “He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy.

“I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family.” She also revealed Harry told her Archie would not learn how to do the Queen’s famous wave. The wave is done with a vertical hand with a slight twist from the wrist, a classy affair that oozes decorum but doesn’t get too excitable. Dr Goodall said: “I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this’. Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.’”

This is in stark contrast to Harry’s brother Prince William’s children, who have all been pictured doing the Queen’s wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour. Last June, Prince Louis, who is one year older than Archie was spotted waving to the public for the first time. The interview with Dr Goodall is thought to have taken place when Harry joined her at an event to raise awareness of her Roots & Shoots programme at St George’s House, Windsor Castle, in July 2019. Some six months later, Meghan and Harry announced they would step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

The couple revealed their bombshell decision in an Instagram post on the @SussexRoyal account. The post had the caption: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” The statement added: “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.