Queen’s secret royal signal with her handbag ‘exposed’ – ‘it would be really bad’

Her Majesty apparently uses her handbag to give secret signals to her aides – and some of them, if seen by royals fans, would cause a lot of worry

Royal experts have revealed the top secret royal signals the Queen gives to ask for “help” – all by using her trusty black handbag.

Her Majesty is almost never seen without her beloved purse – which is said to only carry money, lipstick, a Kleenex tissue and comb.

But another reason the 94-year-old monarch always carries the fashion accessory has now emerged – and it’s a very important one.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers has revealed that the Queen and her aides have come up with a way of using the bag to give “secret signals”.

And said code is apparently used to keep the Queen from being stuck talking to someone for too long during engagements.

Vickers says that some of the signals included in the code are “worrying”, while another expert has described one particular signal which would be “really bad”.

Speaking to People, Vickers said: “It would be very worrying if you were talking to the Queen and saw the handbag move from one hand to the other.

“It would be done very nicely, someone would come along and say, ‘Sir, the Archbishop of Canterbury would very much like to meet you.’”

Political reporter Annabell Crabb also picked up on the the signal, following the appointment of George Brandis as the new Australian High Commissioner to the UK in 2018.

Commenting on the meeting between the Queen and Mr Brandis after he took on his new role, Ms Crabb said: “The handbag is really the only kind of code that the Queen can use in public to alert her attendants and friends as to what’s going on.

“If she’s tired of somebody, and needs to be rescued in a social situation, she’ll do something discreet with her handbag.

“If she’s standing up, and has got her handbag over one arm, she’ll switch it to the other arm and that’s the cue for some lady-in-waiting to bustle up and say, ‘excuse me, you are urgently needed to speak to the Archbishop of Canterbury’.”

She continued: “When George Brandis met the Queen in the audience room, the bag was placed and remained on the seat, which is a good sign.

“It means, ‘I don’t need rescuing’.”

Ms Crabb added: “If it had been on the floor, that would be really, really bad. It means, ‘get me out of here stat.’

“And if it’s on the table, it means, ‘I’ll give this person another five minutes and then get me out of here’.”

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously revealed how the Queen always makes sure to have £5 and £10 notes in her bag to donate when she heads to church on Sunday.

Former ladies-in-waiting have also revealed in the past Her Majesty always carries her favourite lipstick as well as Kleenex and a comb.