Queen’s speech live stream: How to watch Queen’s coronavirus message online for free

QUEEN ELIZABETH II will address the nation in a televised speech tonight. Here’s how to watch the Queen’s message on the coronavirus pandemic online.

The Queen will deliver a televised message about the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday evening. The 93-year-old monarch’s speech will be the fourth time she has addressed the nation in this way. Other than her annual Christmas appearances, the Queen has only made a televised speech on three previous occasions.

This first was during the Gulf War in 1991, then, ahead of the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997. The last time she appeared on our screen for a special address was in 2002 following the death of the Queen Mother. The Queen has been personally affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and is currently self-isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

How to watch the Queen’s coronavirus message online The Queen’s address will be broadcast on TV, radio and social media at 8pm on Sunday, April 5. Her speech will air on BBC One and various radio stations. To live stream the speech, Buckingham Palace has confirmed the address will be available to watch live on the Royal Family’s social media accounts. The palace has not said which accounts will stream the speech, however, it will likely be available on the official Twitter page @RoyalFamily.

What will the Queen say? The Queen will say in her address to the country and Commonwealth: “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. “And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. “That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humoured resolve and of fellow feeling still characterise this country.”

The 93-year-old will also acknowledge the “grief” some have experienced, the “financial difficulties” many face, and the “enormous changes” the country is enduring. The speech comes after almost two weeks of lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 40,000 people and killed 4,313. Commenting on the difficulties facing the nation, the Queen will add: “I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. “A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.” In reference to the warm weather, the Queen will thank those who are following the official guidance to stay at home to protect the vulnerable.

Where was the Queen’s speech filmed? The speech was recorded at Windsor Castle under special circumstances after specific advice from the Medical Household was sought, and followed, to mitigate any risk to the Queen and others. The castle’s White Drawing Room was specifically chosen so an appropriate distance could be maintained between the Queen and the other occupant – a cameraman wearing personal protective equipment. The Queen has been staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip since March 19, arriving earlier than normal for the Easter period as a precaution amid the pandemic.

