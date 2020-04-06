Queen’s subtle message to Meghan Markle and Harry during historic coronavirus speech

Her Majesty the Queen gave the British public a resounding speech as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis, but some noticed a subtle message delivered to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Queen boosted British morale on Sunday with a resounding speech that may have included heartfelt message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Her Majesty delivered the historic message through broadcast and radio, hailing the efforts of essential workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

She also urged people to stay at home to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

But there was also a possible message for Meghan and Harry, who are currently in California with baby Archie and unable to see the Queen due to lockdown restrictions.

As noticed by Marie Clare, she mentioned the “painful sense of separation from loved ones”.

She said in the speech: “Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, but now as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do.”

Reports had detailed the Queen’s disappointment at not seeing her grandson, who has not been in the UK this year.

In full, the Queen’s speech read: “I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time.

“A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.

“I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all.

“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.

“And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.

“That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.

“The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children.”